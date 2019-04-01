A vibrant celebration of spring
Holi 2019
Holi 2019
Holi 2019
Holi 2019
Life

A vibrant celebration of spring

  • Layne Stracener, Senior Reporter

A diverse group of students gathered in the cold, windy weather to eat pakoras and samosas and play with bright, colorful powder, throwing it at each other until everyone was covered head to toe in a rainbow of colors.

NEWS

SPORTS

LIFE

OPINION

Phillips: An open letter to straight people: Pride is not for you

Phillips: An open letter to straight people: Pride is not for you

Since the early 1970s, people of the LGBTQ community have celebrated themselves with parades and various activities across the world during the month of June, which is designated as Pride Month because it commemorates the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots of 1969, according to the Library o…

Saxton: Battling demons: A personal tale of addiction

Most of my adult life, I struggled with substance abuse. My drug of choice was alcohol, but I experimented with other drugs too numerous to mention here. It started in my early teens and increased during high school. When I entered college my drug and alcohol use proliferated. Read more

Demotta: MSU needs new hiring standards

Three weeks ago, this story was published in The Standard: “At MSU, women get more degrees than men but men dominate highest ranking faculty positions.” In a world where equality is the most important virtue, I think it is clear what this article is about. The gist of the piece is that MSU n… Read more