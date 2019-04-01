A diverse group of students gathered in the cold, windy weather to eat pakoras and samosas and play with bright, colorful powder, throwing it at each other until everyone was covered head to toe in a rainbow of colors.
“Elevate MoState” — this is the ultimate goal and campaign slogan for the sole student body presidential ticket of the 2019-20 school year at Missouri State University. Abdillahi Dirie and Ethan Schroeder are running for student body president and vice president, respectively.
Since the early 1970s, people of the LGBTQ community have celebrated themselves with parades and various activities across the world during the month of June, which is designated as Pride Month because it commemorates the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots of 1969, according to the Library o…
Most of my adult life, I struggled with substance abuse. My drug of choice was alcohol, but I experimented with other drugs too numerous to mention here. It started in my early teens and increased during high school. When I entered college my drug and alcohol use proliferated. Read more
Three weeks ago, this story was published in The Standard: “At MSU, women get more degrees than men but men dominate highest ranking faculty positions.” In a world where equality is the most important virtue, I think it is clear what this article is about. The gist of the piece is that MSU n… Read more
There was an article written back in June of 2017 on the Huffington Post titled, “I Don’t Know How To Explain To You That You Should Care About Other People,” something that was written in the early days of Donald Trump’s presidency. It emphasized how tiring it is to argue with someone who w… Read more