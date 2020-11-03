Audrey Richards of Joplin, Missouri, is running as a write-in candidate to represent Missouri's 7th Congressional District in the 2020 General Election.
Richards is an independent candidate, which means she is not affiliated with a political party.
According to Richards' campaign website, her biggest priority is education.
"I am against the federal government funding select students to go to private institutions and telling teachers how to teach," Richards' website states.
On her campaign website, Richards advocates for ending school voucher programs and decreasing class sizes.
Richards graduated from George Washington University with a bachelor of arts degree in political science.
She managed agency-wide information processes at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency until 2018, according to Richards' LinkedIn page.
The 7th Congressional District of Missouri covers southwest Missouri and including Greene County.
Billy Long is currently the representative for Missouri's 7th District.