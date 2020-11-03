Today marks the United States’ Election Day. To exercise their civil rights, many Missouri State University students visited the polls and cast their votes.
Both Caylin Fuller, senior secondary math education major, and Jordan Davis, senior English and creative writing major, were working on classwork following their trips to the polls.
Fuller was working inside the Plaster Student Union.
“The election feels a little crazy, with ‘on-edge’ energy,” Fuller said. “It is exciting to see people exercising their rights. I think it will be close; I’ve been talking with friends and we agreed that we think it’s gonna be close.”
Davis was working outside near the John Q. Hammons fountains.
“This election has a lot of negative energy to it,” Davis said. “It is more divisive than elections have been in a long time. And, it’s going to be close. I’ve done research, but it's hard to keep up, and you even have mail in ballots as well.”
Karrissa Brock, sophomore elementary education major, and Aubree Young, sophomore English education major were working the afternoon shift at the Voting is Sweet table in the Plaster Student Union today. Sponsored by the Student Activities Council, students could visit the table and show their ‘I Voted’ sticker to receive a free cookie.
“We think this one has been more divisive than the past, and it’s hard to associate with people on either side since the candidates are so opposite one another,” said Young. “We think it’s going to be close since there are so many people on either side.”
Starbucks barista Tyler Rogers was taking his break in the Meyers Library at 3 p.m.
“I am glad turnout has been so high,” Rogers said. “I think it’s going to be closer than what people are thinking. And, I am thankful to MSU for being able to vote at JQH Arena, so I didn’t have to drive from my polling place back to work here.”
The Standard is keeping students, faculty and staff up to date with the current status of the election here.