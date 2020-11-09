Democratic president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris gave their victory speech Saturday night after Biden was announced as the winner of the 2020 presidential election earlier that morning after the Associated Press called the race.
Biden and Harris’ speech was delivered to a drive-in audience in the parking lot of the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. It was the most heavily secured parking lot in the nation that night, according to NBC News.
During the speech, Biden promised to bring unity to the nation and move past the two-party divide of polarizing states as either blue or red based on political affiliation.
Biden thanked his wife, Jill Biden, and family, Harris and her family, his campaign team, volunteers and voter base for their support.
Biden said he is proud of his team’s diversity, including transgender individuals, different ethnicities, different sexual orientations and members with both moderate and conservative political stances.
“When this campaign was at its lowest, the African-American community stood up for me,” Biden said. “They’ll always have my back and I’ll always have yours.”
Biden said the first mandate of his service will be getting COVID-19 under control.
“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on Jan. 20, 2021,” Biden said.
Harris gave her own remarks on stage before Biden delivered his address.
“You chose hope, unity, decency, science and truth,” Harris said, “Joe is a healer, a uniter and a tested and steady hand.”
Harris acknowledged that she is the first woman, the first person of African descent and the first person of Indian descent to serve as vice president.
“While I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last,” Harris said. “Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”
Both elected candidates addressed in the speech that climate change, racial justice and adherence to science would be priorities in their terms of service.
Trump yet to cede defeat and stated Saturday over Twitter that he has “won the election by a lot.” Over a series of tweets earlier that day he condemned the election as an illegal mess lacking transparency.
“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump said in a statement on Saturday. “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”
Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, announced at a press conference in Philadelphia on Saturday that the lawsuits disputing the election would begin on Monday.