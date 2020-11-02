As a 20-year-old citizen and journalist, I’ve been eagerly awaiting the 2020 General Election. This is not only the first General Election I will be able to vote in but also the first I will be able to cover, and what an election to represent both firsts!
Voting is so important but so is the news coverage of the election as a whole. That’s why I sat down with my news editor, digital editor and faculty advisor last week to map out The Standard’s coverage plan and why I’m laying it out for you, our readers.
Election Day coverage
Due to the elimination of our weekly newsprint, The Standard’s staff will be focusing on publishing content in real-time throughout the entire day, accessible through our election coverage landing page.
The Standard’s reporters and photographers will be at polling places, the Missouri Republican Party and Greene County Democrats watch parties, and student watch parties — on and off campus.
Digital editor Diana Dudenhoeffer and I will be in The Standard’s newsroom updating poll counts throughout the evening.
The Standard’s staff is made entirely of students who balance classwork, other jobs and journalistic assignments, but we intend on staying up with you until we know the final election results. However, if results are inconclusive for the evening, expect continued coverage until they are announced.
Social media
Along with publishing content on our website, The Standard will be utilizing its social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Staff attending events will be live-Tweeting, posting comments, photos and videos on Twitter throughout the events and posting video updates via The Standard’s Instagram story to connect with the student audience.
Post-Election Day coverage
The Standard’s coverage of the General Election won’t stop after Tuesday. Reporters will be chatting with students, faculty and staff throughout the week, along with writing about news at both the state and national levels which impact the Missouri State community.
Resources
Throughout Election Day, The Standard will be sourcing poll results from the Greene County Clerk's Office, Missouri Secretary of State and Associated Press. Through the use of credible local, state and national resources, we anticipate frequent, factual updates.
Why the Associated Press? According to the AP’s “How We Call Races” FAQ, the organization has conducted vote counts in every U.S. presidential election since 1848 and will declare winners in over 7,000 races during the 2020 General Election. More importantly, the AP doesn’t call a race until they are “fully confident a race has been won.”
“Our decision team does not engage in debate with any campaign or candidate,” the FAQ states. “Should a candidate declare victory — or offer a concession — before AP calls a race, we will cover newsworthy developments in our reporting. In doing so, we will make clear that AP has not yet declared a winner and explain the reason why we believe the race is too early or too close to call.”
Those interested in learning more about the AP’s vote count process can do so here.
Become an informed citizen
Before casting your ballot Tuesday, inform yourself on the candidates and amendments on the ballot. While voting for who will take the Oval Office next is important, so is deciding who will represent you in Congress at the national and local levels.
The Standard’s “Election 2020” is an online exclusive which outlines each of the candidates on the Greene County ballot, along with Missouri Amendments 1 and 3. Ballotpedia, Votesmart and Vote 411 are other credible resources for learning about candidates. The Greene County Clerk’s Office also offers a sample ballot for those interested in viewing it before visiting their polling place.