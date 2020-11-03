Democrat Crystal Quade is the current representative of the 132nd district in the Missouri House of Representatives — including Springfield — and is running for re-election.
In the 2020 General Election, Quade is the lone Democratic incumbent representing Southwest Missouri, as she runs against Republican Sarah Semple for her seat as representative. All other incumbents on the Greene County ballot represent the Republican Party.
Zoe Brown, Sartorial Magazine editor-in-chief and Greene County Democrats volunteer, said she has been active within Quade’s campaign, as she supports many of her policies, specifically related to education, COVID-19 and reproductive freedom.
“Quade is one of the few legislators actively trying to protect the right to abortion in Missouri,” Brown said. “It makes very little sense to have men making decisions about women’s bodies and pregnancies without women represented.”
This year, Quade sponsored bill HB 2713, which, according to the Missouri House of Representatives website, “prohibits health care providers from requiring pelvic examinations prior to performing an abortion, except when medically necessary and when performed at the medically appropriate time.”
Quade is a Springfield native and received a bachelor’s degree in social work at Missouri State University.
According to Votesmart, at the age of 35, Quade is also the Missouri State House of Representatives Minority Leader, which she was elected to in 2019. She has also served on multiple House committees, including the Joint Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect and Subcommittee on Appropriates — Health, Mental Health and Social Services.
With an education in social work, two of Quade’s prioritized issues throughout her campaign include access to healthcare and affordable childcare.
Since her election to the House in 2017, Quade has sponsored bills that combat the child care cliff effect, as stated on her campaign website.
“Of course the presidential election is the main focus, but local and state elections are very important too,” Brown said. “The decisions made at the state level impact millions of Missourians.”
Disclosure: Zoe Brown is a former staff member of The Standard.