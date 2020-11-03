Voting for the first time has been quite the experience. It seems like such an “adult” thing to do, something that I did not consider myself to be ready for. However, I voted for the very first time this morning, and now I am ready to share my experiences.
The main emotion surrounding my experience as a first-time voter was definitely anxiety. Not only was it scary to be voting for the first time, but adding on that the first time was during a presidential election just made my worries even more heightened. Leading up to Election Day, I was hounded by thoughts of all of the possible things that could go wrong.
“What if I filled in the bubbles the wrong way?” “What if my voter registration was invalid?” “What if the polling place burned down?” All of these ridiculous thoughts, and many more, were a result of my anxious mind. I have been taught the importance of voting my entire life, and the pressure I felt, knowing that it was now my responsibility to participate in our democracy, was intimidating.
However, my voting experience was not unpleasant at all, despite all of the fears I held for the weeks leading to the main event. My voter registration was valid, and I was handed my ballot and a pen with no issue. This helped to ease a few of my many fears.
Next came the big moment: actually voting. Filling in the bubbles of the ballot took me back to my old memories of standardized tests in high school. Part of the process was actually somewhat relaxing, and oddly satisfying, perfectly filling in the bubbles. However, it was simultaneously stress-inducing, with lots of double-checking to make sure that the bubbles were properly filled.
Afterward, I looked over my ballot one final time. I carefully considered my decisions, and finally put my ballot into the ballot box. One quick moment later, my ballot was accepted, and I received my “I Voted” sticker, simple as that.
Of course, everyone was excited to have me, as a first-time voter, and I had lots of pictures taken with my shiny new sticker. Family members congratulated me, other first time voters happily exchanged stories with me and now I have a sense of pride instilled in me. No matter what the outcome, I made my voice known for the first time.
For everyone voting, especially first-timers, this can be a scary election. No one truly knows what the future will hold after this. However, to all voters, including my fellow first timers, I remind you to be brave and let your voice be heard. Do not let the fear of what might happen prevent your vote from being made.
To other first-time voters, I say to let your stories be told. Encourage others to let their voices be heard alongside your own, and do not let anyone sit by out of fear. Together, we will vote for a better tomorrow for all of us.