The Greene County Democratic Watch Party assembled at Mother’s Brewing Company at 8 p.m. Tue. Nov. 3 to watch election results from across Missouri and the nation.
Candidates attending the event included Representative Crystal Quade and candidates Betsy Fogle, Cindy Slimp, Raymond Lampert and Derrick Nowlan. The Greene County Democrats walked around the brewery with eyes peeled to televisions, laptops and cellphones, eagerly waiting for their preferred candidates to be declared victor.
However, record early voting turnout across the U.S. — nearly 100 million, according to Associated Press — complicated matters. Official numbers likely won’t be confirmed for weeks, as various levels of the court system have ruled on extending deadlines for mail-in ballots, according to reports by NPR.
Cindy Slimp, Democratic candidate for District 133 in Missouri, showed optimism at the watch party for the direction the state and country is headed.
“We’re (Missouri) finally trending pink (less Republican leaning),” Slimp said, encouraged by the surge in voter turnout. “This is monumental for the state of communities across the nation. We need to bring people back together.”
Prior to Election Day, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft predicted a 70% voter turnout in the state and Greene County Clerk Shane Shoeller predicted 80% in the county.
Crystal Quade, representative of Missouri’s 132nd District, minority leader of the House and the only Democratic incumbent south of Columbia, was refreshing election results on her computer as she awaited what she believed to be the referendum facing the White House and Governor’s Mansion that could determine the trajectory of the pandemic.
“This election is the most impassioned I’ve been a part of,” Quade said. “A whole lot is at stake for the morals of this country.”
COVID-19 and the division of voters in the country was on many of the candidates minds as results began pouring in. Derrick Nowlin, candidate for Missouri District 134, offered subdued and wary confidence as the votes signified a continued divide.
“I was hoping to see results of a less divided nation, but that doesn’t appear to be the case,” Nowlin said. “The house is on fire. We don’t have time to sit around and wonder what to do about it.”
Raymond Lampert, candidate for representative of District 137, shared similar views on the fragmentation of voters on candidates and policy issues.
“These last few years we have seen a massive divide, and I think everyone needs to maintain decency and find common interests with one another,” Lampert said. “Both sides have a lot in common and they just get distracted and don’t understand each other.”
Results trickled in slowly as the “no-surprise” states aligned with their predicted candidates, and the audience began to shift their attention from the election towards enjoying the night with family and supporters.
Candidate of District 135, Betsy Fogle, accompanied by her father Brian Fogle, the president and CEO of Community Foundation of the Ozarks, spent much of the night distanced from the crowd. She noted the importance of her mental health as a reason to avoid focusing too much on what might happen. Regardless of results, Fogle said she plans to hit the ground running after the election to continue making her community better.
Fogle also knows the significance of a Biden win.
“A Biden win will mean a safer and welcoming nation, and people can be who they are,” Fogle said.
Tight races continued across Missouri and the U.S. as PBS NewHour noted the possible days-long wait before official results could be made available.
At the time The Standard left this event, the United States President and Vice President were not announced.