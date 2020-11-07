As of Saturday, Nov. 7, Democrat Joseph “Joe” Biden was officially announced as the 46th president of the United States.
The Associated Press called the race Saturday morning, around 10:30 a.m, as Biden surpassed the necessary 270 Electoral College votes by 14 - ending the race with 284 Electoral votes, compared to his component Republican Donald Trump who received 214.
Kamala Harris will join Biden as vice president, the first African American woman to hold the position.
