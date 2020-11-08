The 2020 presidential election results were announced yesterday morning — Nov. 7, that Democrat Joe Biden will be the 46th U.S. President, accompanied by the first woman Vice President Kamala Harris.
Leading up to the results of the presidential election, Holly Holladay, MSU media, journalism and film professor, said she was anxious about the election results and that this was the first year she had to wait in line to vote.
Holladay said while scrolling through Twitter on Election Day, there was a lot of discussion about the drastic change in numbers as votes came in from early voting or mail-in ballots, especially in the swing states.
“One thing I saw from last night (Tuesday, Nov. 3) while I was doom scrolling through Twitter, was just the sense of panic from a lot of Democratic folks,” said Holladay. “Someone tweeted, ‘We were told this was going to happen, it’s going to look one way and as votes get counted it’s going to look different.’”
Holladay also shared that she, as well as one of her neighbors, had their political signs stolen from their yards leading up the election.
Though there were a lot of nerves leading up to who would win the 2020 presidential election, many voters were pleased with the results.
“I am pretty happy with the results, this is a huge win for people of color and our LGBTQ+ communities,” said Sydney Cecil, junior public relations major. “It’s really amazing to see a woman as vice president as well.”
While many people are celebrating the win of Biden, but others are hoping for a change of results.
A lot of concern during the election revolved around voter fraud. Voter Fraud can range from ineligible voters like convicted felons or noncitizens. There can also be absentee ballot fraud or filling out an absentee ballot without the actual voter knowing, according to VOA News.
In this case, Trump was claiming that ballots were being counted improperly in states such as Pennsylvania, and votes were being stolen from him since many states were flipping from red to blue according to The New York Times.
“If I’m being completely honest, the media doesn’t pick the winner, and with everything I have been seeing, and knowing they are going to battle this out in court, has me excited to see what happens,” said Caroline Hornberger, junior early childhood education major. “Until I hear anything official that isn’t from the media — CNN, FOX, etc — I’ll be open minded to anything. If Biden ends up winning legally then I will have to accept it and go on living my life as I have been for the past four years.”
A state official said the ballots being questioned are in the thousands according to The New York Times.
“I believe that rallies, protests and parades will happen and people will not stop until they hear something that is coming from a fair election rather than what’s going on,” said Hornberger. “What surprised me the most this election is the amount of people who just stick to what they believe, rather than look at the facts and see what is really going on and look at the numbers as well as previous numbers. Things just don’t add up for me.”
With the stakes so high this election, the voter turnout for the 2020 Election was the highest it has been in years. It reached “a little more than 60% of eligible voters,” which had not been done since 1900 according to Pew Research Center.
“Hopefully everyone can remain calm,” Cecil said. “I have seen a few videos already in larger cities where they have been celebrating the win. People were going to be upset no matter who won, so I think we all just need to accept who won and if they aren’t happy with how he performs, we can always go out and vote in the next election.”