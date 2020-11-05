As the 2020 Presidential Election comes to a close, it’s already making a place for itself as one of the most monumental elections in U.S. history, both in the national schism surrounding it and the sheer number of voters being counted.
Voter turnout reached its highest numbers in over a century with around 142 million votes as of around 2 p.m. Nov. 5, roughly 43% of the total U.S. population, according to the United States Census Bureau and a little more than 60% of eligible voters, according to Pew Research Center, a turnout which hasn’t been reached since 1900.
Democratic candidate Joe Biden beat former President Barack Obama’s record for a number of popular votes as of Nov. 4, with over 70 million votes as opposed to Obama’s 2008 record of 69,498,516 votes, 10 million more than his opponent John McCain.
Currently, Biden sits at over 72 million votes, according to the Associated Press, but that is subject to change as more mail-in ballots are counted.
According to Dr. Gabriel Ondetti, professor of political science at MSU and director of the Master of Global Studies Program, while some of the increase can be attributed to the overall population of the U.S. has increased by around 7 million since 2016, a lot of the increase is due to the perceived importance of the election by the voters.
“Turnout tends to be higher in elections in which the public perceives that there is a large difference between the candidates, and that was certainly the case this year,” Ondetti said. “In fact, you would probably have to go back quite a long time to find an election in which the American people were this polarized. In other words, people turned out to vote because they felt it mattered who was elected.”
Jade Callahan, sophomore criminology major, was one of many first time voters this election who was excited to participate in the process.
“On one hand, if Trump stays in office for four more years, can our country handle that?” Callahan asked hypothetically. “I have tons of LGBTQ+ friends and family whose rights are on the line, as well as women like myself, so this is obviously a huge issue. On the other hand, if Biden wins, will a civil war break out? While these are extremes, I was still weary.”
Despite the stress of the decision, Callahan said the overall voting process was still relatively safe and easy despite COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was around 9 or 10 a.m. when I made it to my polling place in Ozark at the Career Center,” Callahan said. “My fiancé and I were in and out in maybe 10-15 minutes max ... super easy.”
