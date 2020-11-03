With the upcoming 2020 General Election, polling places are taking into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk, said the polling places have been taking precautions since March.
“When voters come in, they are going to see that there are at least two people dedicated to cleaning the hard table wooden surfaces and door handles, as well as social distance markers so that people keep 6 feet apart,” Schoeller said. “There will also be plexiglass shields between them and the election judge.”
Another new thing voters will see is the recycling of pens after each use. These pens will be used on paper ballots, and touch screen devices for voting and will help limit contact, according to Schoeller.
Masks will be handed out to voters who need them.
“We cannot require masks if it’s not a requirement of the city limits of Springfield,” Schoeller said. “However, all the election judges are required to wear them unless they have a health related reason that they cannot wear it.”
This year, Missouri State’s on-campus polling place is at JQH Arena, instead of the Welcome Center to help ensure proper social distancing.
“When I voted in August, everyone had a mask on and everyone was socially distancing both in line and at the voting booth. I expect it will be the same in November,” said Allee Clendennen, junior political science major.
While the polling places have a system in order to help with COVID-19 precautions, people are still able to vote through a mail-in ballot, absentee vote in person and curbside vote.
“I have certainly encouraged people that can vote absentee in person to do that,” Schoeller said. “The less crowds we have at any polling location across Greene County, the better option we have to prevent the spread.”
Clendennen, said she was considering taking a different route of voting.
“I have definitely considered doing a mail-in or absentee ballot, but with so much talk about voter suppression, I would feel more comfortable voting in person than I would mailing in a ballot,” Clendennen said.
People do have the federally protected right to vote, temperature checks will not be required at the door, according to Schoeller.
“We recognize that when we get people into a room, even with social distancing and all the efforts we are taking, that can potentially impact more people,” Schoeller said. “We are certainly not fearful of it, but we are certainly concerned and that’s why we are trying to do what we can to make sure voters are protected.”
Contact the Springfield-Greene County Health Department with any questions or concerns about voting by calling 417-864-1658.
