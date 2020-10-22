Voting for the first time can be an exciting, enriching experience. Goosebumps may form as you walk through the front doors of your polling places, step into line and receive your ballot.
However, voting can also be an anxious time. Do you have everything you need? Are you properly informed about each candidate on the ballot? How does an electronic ballot even work?
Take a deep breath. As long as you are registered to vote, the in-person process can be simple.
Voter ID
If voting in-person, a form of voter identification must be shown to a polling place volunteer to receive a ballot.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State website, acceptable forms of identification include:
Identification issued by the state of Missouri, agency of the state or a local election authority of the state (driver’s or nondriver’s license)
Identification issued by the United States government (passport)
Identification issued by an institution of higher education (this includes a BearPass!)
A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains your name and address
A list of sample acceptable forms of voter identification can be accessed at sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/howtovote
Forget your driver’s license or BearPass? No problem.
If you do not have a valid form of voter identification but are registered to vote, you may cast a provisional ballot — used to record a vote when a voter’s identification or eligibility is being questioned.
A provisional ballot will only be counted if you return to your polling place with a form of voter identification on Election Day and your signature on the provisional ballot matches the signature on your voter registration card.
Be informed
Being an informed voter may be the most important part to a successful voting experience. Most likely, you are familiar with those running for president this November, but what do you know about the other candidates on the ballot?
Voters are not required to answer every question on the ballot. But, this isn’t the ACT. This is the General Election, which determines who will take leadership positions within your local, state and national government. It’s different, so consider researching each candidate before Nov. 3.
There are many credible resources online for researching each candidate, including Ballotpedia.org, Vote411.org and more. Check out pages for information about each candidate on the Greene County ballot.
Paper and electronic ballots
Both paper and electronic ballots are available in the state of Missouri.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State website, Missouri does not allow a “straight party” ticket, meaning voters must mark their ballots individually for each candidate.
If you find yourself seated at an electronic election machine and need additional assistance with the equipment, ask a polling place volunteer for help. Make sure to read all prompt instructions carefully.
If you accidentally over-vote — mark more than one candidate for a race — you will have the opportunity to correct your ballot through second chance voting, states the Missouri Secretary of State website.
Once you have completed your ballot, volunteers will walk you through submitting your ballot. Don’t forget to grab an “I Voted” sticker too!
JQH Arena will be available as a central polling location, meaning anyone registered to vote in Greene County can vote there.
In Missouri, polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 3.
This story was published as part of The Standard's "Election 2020," the first publication of its kind. Read the rest of the online-exclusive content here.