As masking on campus and virtual lectures continued on, Missouri State’s Homecoming committee prepared for Homecoming week festivities, which look a bit different this year.
Homecoming committee chair Katherine Morton, senior entertainment management major, said it was “inevitable” COVID-19 would impact Homecoming, but the committee has worked hard to create a week as close to normalcy as possible.
“My number one priority has become keeping the community safe while having fun,” Sofia Smith, Homecoming committee vice chair, said. “The students have had to undergo so many changes and sacrifices over the past several months, and we wanted to give them the same sense of community and MSU pride that we have on a non-COVID year.”
Only a few events have been canceled entirely this year, including the Homecoming Parade, Yell like Hell and traditional royalty coronation. The pep rally and Rockstar are still being held this year, along with being live-streamed. Those not attending in person can stream the events via the Missouri State Homecoming social media — @mostatehoco.
One new event, MoState Live, has also been added to the week’s event list.
MoState Live
According to the Office of Student Engagement Student Homecoming webpage, MoState Live, which will be hosted on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 7-10 p.m., allows organizations to compete against one another through skits incorporating the Homecoming theme — Time to Shine — and one Missouri State Tradition.
“MoState Live is the new version of Yell like Hell,” Morton said. “We are very excited for this new culturally competent event and hope that students enjoy it.”
Maroon and White Night
Although the traditional Maroon and White Night was not canceled this year, the chili cook-off portion of the event was removed.
“This year, (Maroon and White Night) is an event for anyone to come and grab food and tie dye,” Morton said. “Feel free to come by and grab some food and make a t-shirt.”
Students may enjoy Maroon and White Night on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. on the North Mall.
Royalty
Homecoming isn’t Homecoming without a royalty court, and Cara Hawks, this year’s royalty coordinator, didn’t let the pandemic hinder her initial plans.
Although she has adapted in her position throughout the semester, Hawks said her primary mission, to guide the five queen and king candidates through Homecoming and crowning, has remained the same.
The biggest change to royalty, according to Hawks, was the interview process, which was held via Zoom this year to decrease unnecessary close contact.
As for candidate campaigning, each candidate had Sept. 24 through Oct. 7 to campaign, including talking to 15 organizations, utilizing social media, handing out promotional materials and doing giveaways, Hawks said.
As many in-person festivities have been canceled, so has the traditional halftime coronation.
“I wouldn’t let our candidates be on court without getting a coronation ceremony,” Hawks said. “We will be doing a coronation ceremony at 1 p.m. on Sat, Oct. 17 at Plaster Stadium. There will be limited entry for the ceremony, but I plan to livestream it so all can watch it.”
In addition to the in-person events, five virtual events are available to students and alumni:
Virtual Bear Painting Class with Andrea Ehrhardt on Friday, Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.
The Bear Games: A MarooNation Scavenger Hunt available Oct. 11-18
Homecoming Staycation Trivia Night on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
Class of 1970 50-year reunion on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. via Zoom
Golden Bears reunion on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. via Zoom
For a complete list of the week’s activities, visit the Missouri State Alumni Association Homecoming 2020 webpage.