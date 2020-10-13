Every year, Missouri State’s Homecoming is filled with events for those on campus. MSU alumni are also invited to see how their alma mater has changed since they have left.
Alumni are still able to return to campus this year, though most events have been moved online due to COVID-19. In spite of the pandemic, many alumni are functioning well post-graduation.
George Winston graduated in 1993 and has since gone on to become the director of admissions at Washington University in St. Louis. He is also president of MSU’s Black Alumni Council.
Winston said “support and structures” at MSU have come a long way since he was a student and he would return if offered the chance.
“I think those (supports and structures) are a benefit compared to where I was when I was an undergraduate student at the campus, and I think that those things would definitely help me continue to grow,” Winston said.
Winston is mainly involved in higher education, and his job has not been affected greatly by the pandemic. This has allowed him to remain employed, and he said he feels blessed and fortunate for it.
Nick Wegner was a former university ambassador before his graduation in 2005. Since graduation, Wegner has gone on to become a director at the Entertainment Software Association and part of the Recording Industry Association of America. Both have allowed Wegner to work with music, be it in the video game world or reality.
Wegner said his graduating class made history by being the last class of Southwest Missouri State University, prior to the change of name to Missouri State University. Wegner said he also met his wife while on campus and has attended eight prior Homecoming events.
Wegner said while it is unfortunate Homecoming couldn’t be done “normally” this year, MSU is doing everything in its power to include students and alumni in events.
Elizabeth Rogers is a graduate of 2017. She was a four year member and senior captain of the Sugar Bears Dance Team.
After graduating, she became Director of Recruitment & Selection at Northwestern Mutual, a financial services company. She said she was inspired by a “wise professor” from her MKT 485 course, Marketing Yourself, to get involved with her community after settling into a career.
Rogers said her work has been largely unaffected by the pandemic. She has continued working and is thankful her company has remained successful.
Rogers said she would return to campus “in a heartbeat” and continues to keep up a correspondence with her past professors, roommates, teammates and friends.
She said MSU has “done well” in handling COVID-19 by communicating and doing what is best for the general population of the campus.
For a full list of events and schedules during Homecoming, the Missouri State Alumni Association has the full details on their website.