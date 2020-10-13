One of the most exciting events of the fall semester, without fail, is Homecoming. Homecoming is a college staple, known for bringing students of all types together to celebrate.
A student’s first Homecoming is one of the most anticipated events of their freshman year. However, due to the current state of the world, freshmen are wondering if they have set their expectations a little too high.
One of the things I noticed while choosing a college to attend was all of the colleges loved to brag about their Homecoming festivities. Which college did it first? Which did it best? There’s no real answer to either of those questions, but colleges really seemed to push that their Homecoming was the best Homecoming.
Of course, because of this, my Homecoming expectations were set high. Coming from a smaller high school, the idea of a college Homecoming celebration was magical. All I could imagine were days of parties, parades, games and goofing off. I was excited to see the Homecoming court and take part in all of the events leading up to the big day.
However, the pandemic has changed all of that and more. My entire first semester of college, and every event included in that, has been completely altered. So, I had to take a look back at my expectations for Homecoming. Masks would be on everyone, crowds would be dispersed and the events would be socially distanced.
The realization that Homecoming would no longer be the grand party I had once imagined it to be was not a fun one. To say I was disappointed would be an understatement. My thoughts on how Homecoming was supposed to be were seemingly ruined, it only led me to think that every other event would inevitably suffer the same.
This thinking is pessimistic, but for a time, it was all I could think. My senior year of high school had already been ruined. Why not my freshman year of college as well? I am sure many other freshmen suffered the same negative thoughts. All I could do was wallow in self-pity.
However, I have come to realize thinking negatively is not going to help. Lamenting the loss of what could have been is never healthy. I am holding tight to my high hopes for Homecoming.
Sure, Homecoming might be different from what I had originally expected, but that does not mean it is inferior. In fact, it could be quite the opposite. This version of Homecoming could be the best Homecoming Missouri State has ever seen, if we simply think of it that way.
While reality might be very different from my original expectations for Homecoming, I am determined to make the most of the situation we are in. A simple change of perspective can change this seemingly dismal circumstance into a fun time for everyone.
To anyone whose hopes for Homecoming were dashed, I highly encourage you to do the same, and turn your outlook on everything around. After all, life is only what we ourselves make of it, and with a positive outlook, we can make every Homecoming the best one ever.