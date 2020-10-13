LUHM

 Jaylen Early/The Standard

Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State?

Answer: I am currently a junior majoring in conflict and interpersonal communications, with a minor in psychology. 

 

Q: Where are you from?

A: I am from St. Louis, Missouri! The Lou’. 

 

Q: What organization are you representing as a candidate?

A: I am representing the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

 

Q: What other organizations are you involved in at Missouri State?

A: I have been a SOAR Leader, an URSA Major and I currently work at the Boys and Girls Club, employed through the Leaders in Community Service program. 

 

Q: What are some of your hobbies, outside of Missouri State?

A: I really enjoy being outdoors and hiking. I love hanging out with people and socializing, and I would consider that a passion of mine. I love playing basketball and volleyball, watching sports and playing games like MarioKart and Super Smash Bros. Finally, I love playing a game of Monopoly.

 

Q: How are you keeping positive amid this COVID-19-impacted semester?

A: I’ve been spending time outside and focusing on ways to better myself! Also, (there’s)nothin’ a quarter pounder can’t fix. 

 

Q: What are your plans post-graduation?

A: I am looking to work in education because I feel like my calling is to work to develop and influence minds from my own experience — whether that be through being a high school counselor, finding my way into a teaching role or even eventually working as an administrator. 

