Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State?
Answer: I am a junior wildlife biology major.
Q: Where are you from?
A: I am from Blue Springs, Missouri.
Q: What organization are you representing as a candidate?
A: I am representing Sigma Tau Gamma.
Q: What otherorganizations are you involved in at Missouri State?
A: I am involved in the American Fisheries Society, Student Government Association, University Ambassadors and the Missouri State men’s choir.
Q: What are some of your hobbies, outside of Missouri State?
A: My hobbies include fishing, hanging out with friends and watching the Chiefs win.
Q: How are you keeping positive amid this COVID-19-impacted semester?
A: I’ve been talking a lot more with my friends, more than I typically have in the past. It can feel like you’re very alone, but in actuality, you’re not. Just because we are physically distanced doesn’t mean we have to stay socially distanced. You can still socialize.
Q: What are your plans post-graduation?
A: I have lots of plans. My dream right now is to go up to Wisconsin and do fish population studies.