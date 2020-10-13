Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State?
Answer: I am a senior entertainment management major.
Q: Where are you from?
A: I am from Springfield, Missouri.
Q: What organization are you representing as candidate royalty, if you are representing one?
A: I am being supported by both Theta Chi and University Ambassadors.
Q: What other organizations are you involved in at Missouri State?
A: I am also involved in the Entertainment Management Association and have been a SOAR leader the past two summers.
Q: What are some of your hobbies, outside of Missouri State?
A: I have always been involved in various sports as well as having an interest in cars.
Q: How are you keeping positive amid this COVID-19-impacted semester?
A: I have started to look forward to events such as Homecoming, rather than focusing on what we have lost, as that makes it easier to stay positive and focused.
Q: What are your plans post-graduation?
A: I am currently looking into different internships for the upcoming summer and hope to work with a professional sports franchise alongside completing my MBA online.