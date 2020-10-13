ELLIS

Students can follow Ellis' candidate campaign on Instagram, @evan4king

 Jaylen Early/The Standard

Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State? 

Answer: I am a senior entertainment management major.

 

Q: Where are you from?

A: I am from Springfield, Missouri.

 

Q: What organization are you representing as candidate royalty, if you are representing one?

A: I am being supported by both Theta Chi and University Ambassadors.

 

Q: What other organizations are you involved in at Missouri State?

A: I am also involved in the Entertainment Management Association and have been a SOAR leader the past two summers.

 

Q: What are some of your hobbies, outside of Missouri State?

A: I have always been involved in various sports as well as having an interest in cars.

 

Q: How are you keeping positive amid this COVID-19-impacted semester?

A: I have started to look forward to events such as Homecoming, rather than focusing on what we have lost, as that makes it easier to stay positive and focused.

 

Q: What are your plans post-graduation?

A: I am currently looking into different internships for the upcoming summer and hope to work with a professional sports franchise alongside completing my MBA online.

