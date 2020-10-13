MCCANN

Students can follow McCann's candidate campaign on Instagram, @mccann4king

 Jaylen Early/The Standard

Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State?

Answer: I am a junior accounting major.

 

Q: Where are you from?

A: I am from Lake Ozark, Missouri.

 

Q: What organization are you representing as a candidate?

A: I am representing Pi Kappa Alpha, or PIKE.

 

Q: What other organizations are you involved in at Missouri State?

A: I am also the Vice President of Academics of the Interfraternity Council.

 

Q: What are some of your other hobbies, outside of Missouri State?

A: I enjoy golf, boating at the lake and stealing my sister’s dog Sunny.

 

Q: How are you keeping positive amid the COVID-19-impacted semester?

A: I’ve stayed positive by enjoying the fact that we have been able to remain on campus. Even though school is still impacted by COVID-19, I still feel I am able to get a college experience.

 

 Q: What are your plans post-graduation?

A: My plans post-graduation are to attend law school and then pursue a certified public accountant license after. 

Tags