Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State?
Answer: I am a junior accounting major.
Q: Where are you from?
A: I am from Lake Ozark, Missouri.
Q: What organization are you representing as a candidate?
A: I am representing Pi Kappa Alpha, or PIKE.
Q: What other organizations are you involved in at Missouri State?
A: I am also the Vice President of Academics of the Interfraternity Council.
Q: What are some of your other hobbies, outside of Missouri State?
A: I enjoy golf, boating at the lake and stealing my sister’s dog Sunny.
Q: How are you keeping positive amid the COVID-19-impacted semester?
A: I’ve stayed positive by enjoying the fact that we have been able to remain on campus. Even though school is still impacted by COVID-19, I still feel I am able to get a college experience.
Q: What are your plans post-graduation?
A: My plans post-graduation are to attend law school and then pursue a certified public accountant license after.