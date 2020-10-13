Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State?
Answer: I am a senior majoring in human resources management.
Q: Where are you from?
A: I am from Willard, Missouri.
Q: What organization are you representing as a candidate?
A: I am representing Delta Sigma Phi.
Q: What other organizations are you involved in at Missouri State?
A: I have been a part of the Student Government Association for three years, holding Director of Student Affairs and Director of Information Services. I have also served on advisory boards to advocate for students.
Q: What are some of your other hobbies, outside of Missouri State?
A: Some of my hobbies are sand volleyball, taking hikes, being with my family down at the lake and just being outside as much as I can. I also love hanging out with my best friends and making everlasting memories.
Q: How are you keeping positive amid the COVID-19-impacted semester?
A: I am just being optimistic and celebrating the little things. I know times are hard and classes aren’t easy, but I’m always trying to see the positive outcomes. I am also understanding, knowing that some things are different, but that is okay because we can adjust and make them better for the future.
Q: What are your plans post-graduation?
A: I am pursuing my Master’s in business and public administration. I am not sure what I want to do yet, but I know I want to make an impactful change.