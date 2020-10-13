Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State?
Answer: I’m a senior studying political science/pre-law.
Q: Where are you from?
A: I’m from Nixa, Missouri.
Q: What organizations are you representing as a candidate?
A: I’m representing my sorority, Gamma Phi Beta.
Q: What other organizations are you involved in at MSU?
A: I’ve been involved in the Student Government Association for three years, and I’m currently serving as Senior Class President. I’ve also served as Vice President of Membership Development on the Panhellenic Executive Board and was a Pi Chi during 2020 recruitment.
Q: What are some of your other hobbies, outside of Missouri State?
A: In my free time, I volunteer with Girls on the Run of Southwest Missouri, a national nonprofit that encourages girls to be “healthy, joyful and confident.” I’ve served as an assistant coach for three seasons, and I’ve always worked as their community outreach intern.
Q: How are you keeping positive amid the COVID-19-impacted semester?
A: I’m reminding myself of how I can impact the student body as a leader. I keep the hope because I know our university leadership is doing all they can to keep everyone safe and well. I want everyone to feel secure in knowing the college experience is alive and well, it’s just a little different for now. Keeping our heads up and staying together during hard times is what Bears do best.
Q: What are your plans post-graduation?
A: I recently took the Law School Admissions Test and am hoping to begin working towards my Juris Doctorate.