Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State?
Answer: I am a senior majoring in organizational communication with minors in psychology and leadership.
Q: Where are you from?
A: I am from Chicago, Illinois.
Q: What organization are you representing as a candidate?
A: I am representing myself but competing in events with my sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi.
Q: What other organizations are you involved in at MSU?
A: I am involved in AlphaOmicron Pi, where last year I served as Chapter President. I have been in SGA for three years now. Last year, I served as the Chief Communication Officer, and this year I serve as the Director of Administrative Services. I have been a SOAR leader for the past two summers and am currently the Orientation Assistant for the SOAR program. I serve on the Student Affairs Advisory Board. I was involved in the Traditions Council during my first two years at Missouri State. I served as the Spirit Events Chair in my sophomore year.
Q: How are you keeping positive amid this COVID-19-impacted semester?
A: A way I try to stay positive is realizing all the good things that have happened ever since quarantine. I was able to catch up on school and start researching grad schools. Moving home last semester, I was able to spend a lot of time with my family and was able to focus on myself. I am happy Missouri State is still having in-person classes and is still having socially-distanced events. Although this is not how I pictured my senior year, I am happy that I can still experience my last year of school.