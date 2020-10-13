CONNER

Students can follow Conner's candidate campaign on Instagram, @cara4queen

 Jaylen Early/The Standard

Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State?

Answer: I am a senior communications major with double minors in ethical leadership and advertising and promotions.

 

Q: Where are you from?

A: I’m from Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Go Chiefs!

 

Q: What organization are you representing as a candidate?

A: I am representing University Ambassadors.

 

Q: What other organizations are you involved in at Missouri State?

A: I am also involved in the Student Government Association as the Director of Student Affairs, as well as Alpha Delta Pi. I have also been a part of Homecoming Committee, Greek Week Committee and Fraternity & Sorority Leaders for Social Awareness.

 

Q: What are some of your hobbies outside of Missouri State?

A: Some of my hobbies are hiking, knitting and I also love to binge watch TV shows.

Q: How are you keeping positive amid this COVID-19-impacted semester?

A: I am keeping positive by surrounding myself with people who uplift me. The campus community I have formed at MSU has been a blessing through this stressful pandemic, so I am very grateful for all the connections I have made.

 

Q: What are your plans for post-graduation?

A: My post-graduation plans are to pursue my Master’s degree in higher education & student affairs.

