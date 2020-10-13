MORRIS

Students can follow Morris' candidate campaign on Instagram, @mackforqueen

 Jaylen Early/The Standard

Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State?

Answer: I am a senior and my majors are math and economics with minors in Spanish, Latin American and Caribbean Studies and computer science.

 

Q: Where are you from?

A: I’m from St. Peters, Missouri.

 

Q: What organizations are you representing as a candidate?

A: I am representing the Missouri State Improv Team.

 

Q: What other organizations are you involved in at Missouri State?

A: I serve as Chief Sustainability Commissioner for the Student Government Association.

 

Q: What are some of your other hobbies outside of Missouri State?

A: Sewing has always been a hobby of mine, and I even made my own prom dress during my senior year of high school. I also love to cook. My favorite foods to make are all types of curries, soups and stir fry. Almost everything I make is vegan.

 

Q: How are you keeping positive amid the COVID-19-impacted semester?

A: I stay as organized as possible and keep up on assignments so I don’t get overwhelmed. I also recently picked up painting because it’s a good way to cut down on screen-time now that classes and work are all virtual. It’s also so relaxing!

 

Q: What are your plans post-graduation?

A: I am planning to start my Ph.D. in environmental economics next fall.

