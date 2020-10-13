Question: What is your year and major at Missouri State?
Answer: I am a senior and my majors are math and economics with minors in Spanish, Latin American and Caribbean Studies and computer science.
Q: Where are you from?
A: I’m from St. Peters, Missouri.
Q: What organizations are you representing as a candidate?
A: I am representing the Missouri State Improv Team.
Q: What other organizations are you involved in at Missouri State?
A: I serve as Chief Sustainability Commissioner for the Student Government Association.
Q: What are some of your other hobbies outside of Missouri State?
A: Sewing has always been a hobby of mine, and I even made my own prom dress during my senior year of high school. I also love to cook. My favorite foods to make are all types of curries, soups and stir fry. Almost everything I make is vegan.
Q: How are you keeping positive amid the COVID-19-impacted semester?
A: I stay as organized as possible and keep up on assignments so I don’t get overwhelmed. I also recently picked up painting because it’s a good way to cut down on screen-time now that classes and work are all virtual. It’s also so relaxing!
Q: What are your plans post-graduation?
A: I am planning to start my Ph.D. in environmental economics next fall.