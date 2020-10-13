Q: What is your year and major at Missouri state?
A: I am a senior studying, middle school social studies education.
Q: What organizations are you representing as a candidate?
A: I am representing Sigma Kappa.
Q: What other organizations are you involved in at Missouri State?
A: When I’m not watching TikToks, you can find me giving tours as a University Ambassador or working at the front desk of the College of Education Advising Center in Hill Hall.
Q: What are some of your other hobbies, outside of Missouri State?
A: I love listening to music and watching TikToks for two consecutive hours per day.
Q: How have you been staying positive amidst this pandemic?
A: I have been taking life day-by-day and always make sure to do things that I genuinely enjoy. I think that making the most out of what is going on is what has been keeping me uplifted.
Q: What are your plans after graduation?
A: I hope to get a job in a seventh or eighth grade classroom and teach American History. I’m not sure where I’d like to live, but I’m excited to begin my job search soon.