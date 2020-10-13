Despite the cancelation of many Homecoming events this year, alumni can still connect with their alma mater by participating in The Bear Games: A MarooNation Scavenger Hunt.
In this virtual scavenger hunt — a competition between current students and alumni — participants complete as many “missions” as possible to earn points using an iPhone or Android device, according to the MarooNation website.
Players will complete missions — available Oct. 11-18 — by answering questions and prompts with text, photos and video.
According to Brynna Plaster, alumni relations event coordinator, some of the missions contain Missouri State trivia, while others are just fun, creative activities for participants.
“We got the idea for a Homecoming scavenger hunt from talking with other schools early on about what they were doing to engage their alumni and students during the pandemic,” Plaster said. “The virtual scavenger hunt rose to the top of our list because it’s something that all Bears can participate in.”
After the Sunday, Oct. 11 start date, new missions will be added to the scavenger hunt on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Thursday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 17, with 50 new missions added daily — a total of 200 available missions, Plaster said.
Current students and alumni may create teams of up to four people. The top alumni and student teams will be awarded Missouri State swag prize packs.
Registration for the scavenger hunt is free through the Missouri State Alumni Association and can be completed here. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions and a password to enter the game, the MarooNation website states.
Plaster said there is no registration deadline; participants can register all the way up until the end of the event.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, over 50 individuals have registered for the scavenger hunt, according to Plaster.
Along with the virtual scavenger hunt, a number of new virtual Homecoming events have been added to this year’s calendar, including:
Homecoming Staycation Trivia Night (Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. via Zoom)
Virtual Bear Painting Class (Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom)
- The Boomer’s Virtual 5K Run and Walk (ends Oct. 31)
For more information about Homecoming events, visit the Missouri State Alumni Association Homecoming 2020 webpage.