A radiating passion for capturing stories through a lens began years ago in a science classroom’s closet. At the time, the idea of a future in photography was foreign.
She can be found working in her office surrounded by books of the great photographers Lee Friedlander and Mark Cohen or in the solitude of the concrete darkroom, creating her own bodies of art or guiding students who have their own deeply-rooted fascinations.
Gwen Walstrand is a familiar face at Brick City, home to Missouri State’s Art and Design Department, as one of the two upper-level photography professors, but her story weaves deeper than what the majority of her students know.
Walstrand first became interested in visual storytelling as her high school’s yearbook staff photographer, where she was exposed to the inner workings of a darkroom for the first time. Her school’s science teacher had a darkroom in his classroom’s closet, where he taught students how to develop film and enlarge prints.
“I was like, ‘Wow, this is magic,” she said. “‘I don’t know what this is about and I know I’m doing a terrible job at it,’ … But, it was exciting and I knew there was a lot to learn. I didn’t think, ‘Oh, I’m going to do this with photography.’ I had no clue, which is good because I was much more open to what the possibilities could be.”
After receiving her undergraduate degree in photography at Missouri State — Southwest Missouri State at the time — Walstrand worked at various jobs around Springfield, including as a part-time photographer at the Springfield News-Leader. However, after a year of work, she became bored.
“As an undergrad, it’s great because you get this breadth of education,” Walstrand said. “You get to study lots of things and piece together all these different connections. That’s pretty cool, but I still hungered for more time to spend intensely on my photography.”
She continued her higher education at the University of Iowa and discovered a hidden appreciation for teaching through her work as a teacher’s assistant.
“By week two, teaching my first class, I thought, ‘I think this is for me. I think I could get good at this,’” Walstrand said.
She began teaching part-time at Drury University when she was asked to teach an alternative photography processes course for the first time.
Alternative photographic processes are considered historical, as they were used during the beginning days of photography and are rarely used in today’s commercial photo industry.
The processes require chemicals that create different, unique results than typical black and white film developing and enlarging. Prints produced with these processes have their own distinct pigments, such as van dyke brown and cyan, which are often in the process names.
“I didn’t have a lot of expertise with it,” she said. “I started learning the processes in order to teach them. I’ve had to buy the kit version, read the books, figure out how to do it, troubleshoot and I did that with all of these different processes. I fell in love.”
The first large body of work Walstrand produced out of graduate school was during her discovery of these alternative processes.
The project, completed with Van Dyke Brown processing, was autobiographical and explored issues of growing up female. It was landscape-based but told a very personal narrative, Walstrand explained.
Van Dyke Brown processing involves coating paper with ferric ammonium citrate, tartaric acid and silver nitrate. A photo negative is placed on the coated surface, then exposed to ultraviolet light. The image exposes onto the paper, which is then washed with water and sodium thiosulfate to keep the exposed image in place on the paper. The print has a van dyke brown coloring when completed.
After exploring Van Dyke Brown further through her project, which was in progress for nearly 10 years, Walstrand took her first alternative photography processes class at the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York.
The week-long workshop she attended provided an intimate setting, where she was able to dive into the processes she had been teaching herself for years.
“I finally got to be a student of alternative processes and it was pretty fabulous,” Walstrand said with a smile.
Since completing that first, long-term project with Van Dyke Brown processing, Walstrand has created other bodies of work, including an ongoing project, which she began in 2008.
The portrait project focused on children 9 to 14. Between these ages, children have little self-awareness and physically embody possibility and uncertainty, Walstrand said.
When she began the project, she was unaware of what it would transform into years later.
After some time photographing children, Walstrand craved something different.
“I wanted to get back to landscape (photography) and I started a project I’m still working on,” she said. “The landscapes are dark and kind of foreboding. They feel like something’s not right and that’s what I want them to do. I was just making another landscape project and then I decided, these portraits of the kids, they go with it.”
The project, titled “Near and There; Glimpses from a Fleeting World,” focuses on today’s climate crisis and the young individuals who are making their voices heard.
“Leaders, young teenage girls, are making governments pay attention, whereas the scientists aren’t getting any attention and all of the other experts in those fields are not getting the attention they need from governments and people in charge who can really do something,” Walstrand said. “I think it’s kind of exciting.”
It was not her initial intention for the two projects to morph into one, but Walstrand has shown the project multiple times publicly and has plans for a photo book in the future.
Her work has been shown in the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts in Nebraska City and Tenerife Espacio de las Artes in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain to name a few.
Walstrand has worked on many other photo projects during her time at MSU, including a few of which she honed in on during artist residencies.
Artist-in-residence programs invite artists and curators to reside at an institution, giving them the space and time to focus on a particular project. At residencies, new projects can be started and completed during the given time frame, or older projects can be continued.
Walstrand has participated in artist residencies in Wyoming, Nebraska and Italy.
“It helps me balance,” Walstrand said. “It’s the only time I really be selfish. In order to make your own work, you have to be really selfish and that’s a hard thing to do.”
Despite having an at-home darkroom and many of the supplies she would need to work on high caliber projects, she said the residencies were enjoyable because they alloted time for concentration on important conceptual and technical aspects of her work.
During one of her residencies in Wyoming, Walstrand built a relationship with poet J.C. Todd. Walstrand said the two have plans to meet up again in Wyoming to collaborate on a project encompassing both photography and poetry.
As for now, Walstrand makes her mark on students through a handful of photography classes at MSU, including alternative photographic processes and color film.
Junior photography major Ruby Reddecliff has known Walstrand since childhood, as she grew up friends with Walstrand’s daughter. Walstrand taught Reddecliff’s first photography class, Photography I.
Reddecliff cites Walstrand as one of her biggest inspirations, especially in her large format photography work.
Large format photography, film or digital, refers to any image formatted 4 by 5 inches or larger, which provides higher image resolutions.
“Whenever I was a kid I didn’t know how smart she was or how knowledgeable (she was) about photography,” Reddecliff said. “I feel like she knows so much and she holds back with everyone with how much she’s teaching us at a time because either it’s too much or too advanced or we’re not ready for it.”
“I feel like I’m always trying to go above and beyond so Gwen will show me the secrets of photography,” Reddecliff said with a laugh.
“Whenever she’s doing demos in class and we’re seeing some of her old work, I’m just realizing how much my work in large format looked like that,” Reddecliff said. “It’s fun because I don’t think I realize what a hand she has in our styles, which I’m so grateful for.”
Fellow photography professor Jimmie Allen first met Walstrand as an undergraduate student in the late ‘90s and would eventually become a colleague when he arrived back at MSU in 2007 to teach.
According to Walstrand, the two colleagues frequently exchange creative ideas and critique each other's work.
“Gwen cares deeply about her students and the education they receive,” Allen said. “I have been in countless meetings with her, looking at a student’s photographic work, and I’m continually impressed with her knowledge of photographers, photographic practice — both contemporary and historic — and the insight she brings to the discussion that is absolutely invaluable for our students.”
Walstrand reminisced on a recent conversation she had with a colleague, artists fight for the time to push hard for their own work to be recognized. However, the two came to agree that their legacy lies within their students.
“Teaching is the most potent part of that because it will affect so many more people than the few people who happen into a museum or gallery and see our work.”