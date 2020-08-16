With diversity initiatives booming at Missouri State, there are many different multicultural organizations on campus available to students.
Outside of the programming offered by the Multicultural Resource Center, students have the opportunity to join historically African American fraternities and sororities and other multicultural Greek life.
NPHC, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, has five active chapters on campus, Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Phi Beta Sigma, Sigma Gamma Rho and Zeta Phi Beta.
MSU alumnus Jon Moore Jr. was the president of the Mu Epsilon chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity.
“NPHC is where we conduct our business as members of Black Greek Letter Organizations, BGLO, and also serves as a resource to help guide us through the school year,” Moore said.
Moore said NPHC mainly serves as the body for its members’ organizations but does host a few events on campus.
“NPHC hosts Meet the Greeks and the Homecoming Step-Show with individual organizations hosting educational events, community service projects and fundraising events throughout the semester,” Moore said.
“My chapter was chartered May 4, 1984, so the week of May 4 is Kappa Week,” Moore said, referring to events Alpha Kappa Psi hosts.
Moore said each chapter of NPHC has a week of events on campus and oftentimes two weeks, as they are exercised as a week of service.
Their impact goes beyond their members, with many NPHC organizations offering scholarship opportunities to non-Greek members on campus while learning about another group.
For women interested in a multicultural sorority, Sigma Lambda Gamma is looking for new members.
Alondra Longoria, junior and president of Sigma Lambda Gamma, said SLG is committed to, “empowering womxn by creating a welcoming environment and taking pride in our distinct cultures and backgrounds.”
The term “womxn” is an alternative spelling of “woman” to be inclusive of trans and non-binary women and avoids the suggested sexism from suffixes such as “man” and “men”.
Longoria said their focus is to strive for high academic achievements and community involvement while implementing Sigma Lambda Gamma’s mission of bringing cultural awareness and creating good leaders to positively influence their community.
“This group of strong independent womxn were the first to welcome me and accept my identity,” Longoria said. “Joining Sigma Lambda Gamma was the best decision I could have made.”
Longoria said getting involved in SLG made her feel more accepted at MSU, especially as a first-generation college student.
“They gave me that community I was needing especially as a Latina in a Predominantly-White Institution,” Longoria said.
The recruitment process for both Sigma Lambda Gamma and NPHC are both unique and incoming freshmen can find information regarding NPHC recruitment on the Missouri State National Pan-Hellenic Council webpage and SLG recruitment information on their Instagram, @missouristategammas.