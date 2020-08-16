While the Missouri State University bookstore sells and rents textbooks to students, there are several alternatives for off-campus textbook retailers.
Located near MSU’s main-campus is Text Bucks, which serves both MSU and Ozarks Technical Community College students looking to buy and sell textbooks.
Text Bucks has two locations: 607 E. Madison Street and 601 N. National Ave.
The Text Bucks website allows students to directly select their semester, department, course and section for purchasing or renting textbooks. Text Bucks offers in-store pick up or online shipping.
The Text Bucks website also stipulates specific dates and conditions for textbook refunds. Textbooks for interstitial classes are only refundable through the first day of classes, while new-condition textbooks must be returned in new condition for a refund.
Refunds through a credit card will be subject to a 5 percent refund fee.
On the internet, Amazon and Chegg offer students the opportunity to buy or rent textbooks.
Amazon rents textbooks for one semester at a time, but students also have the ability to rent monthly, for up to 90 days.
Amazon also offers students free, two-day shipping through a Prime Student membership. Amazon provides a six month free trial and $6.49 a month afterwards.
According to Amazon’s website, students may receive either a new or used textbook. All used books are in “acceptable” condition, and lists its definition as no water damage, no spine damage, no cover damage, no missing pages, no smoke or fire damage and no odors.
Amazon does not promise supplemental material such as CDs or online codes when renting textbooks. It also encourages customers to keep writing and highlighting in rented textbooks “to a minimal amount.”
Chegg allows students to directly search for their textbooks by ISBN code, title or author’s name. Besides being a textbook rental and purchasing site, Chegg offers a four week trial of its “Chegg Study” program with most purchases. The program allows students to ask professionals questions about the material while studying.
“Access solutions for thousands of popular textbooks,” the Chegg’s website states. “Search our archive of 6 million+ solved questions or ask questions by taking a photo of your homework. Get in-depth answers from our subject experts in as little as 30 minutes.”
Chegg allows students to refund physical textbooks within 21 days of ordering, but the refund period starts right after the order is placed. Digital textbooks have a 14-day return period.
When returning physical books, Amazon and Chegg cover shipping costs.