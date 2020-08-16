Eight fashion trends for fall 2020
As school starts and summer comes to a close, fresh fashion trends will be ushered in with the changing leaves. While your first instinct may be to bring out your crewnecks and leggings to live in for the next couple of months, consider having some fun and adding creativity to your wardrobe.
Whether you’re just going to classes on campus or planning for a fun night out, one of these eight street trends, as predicted by Vogue magazine for fall 2020, might offer inspiration for your outfit.
The white dress
For my fellow messy eaters, I know the idea of this probably makes you cringe. Hear me out: Nothing will make you look more ethereal or romantic — like standing on a craggy cliff that overlooks the ocean while staring longingly with the wind whipping your hair — than a flowy, lacy or sheer white gown. If that isn’t your style, there are other options available, because a white dress has become as basic as jeans or t-shirts. White is no longer just for a bride.
The short hemline
While this style might be chilly in the late fall, it’s very liberating. Whether you’re short, average or tall, take the opportunity to show off your legs. Maroon skirts or dresses for tailgates are essential, especially when it’s still 90 degrees outside for the first few games. Also, nothing says scholarly chic like a plaid skirt or dress coupled with a sweater.
The tonal
Who says you can’t wear only one color? Now is the time to pick eye-catching colors, like green or red, and layer on the tones or shades of it. Avoiding neutrals like black and brown makes things more fun. While this trend may seem limiting, it’s not. You can convey different moods from the shades you choose. For green, earthy tones make you look natural and peaceful, whereas bright tones can make you look energized.
The knee-high boot
Long story short: these make you look bada**. The great thing about them is they come in different styles and materials, ranging from leather to suede. Knee-high boots can be paired with almost any outfit, offering more of an edgy look and warmth (looking at you, short hemlines). Some extra advice: These shoes are perfect to wear when going out to protect your poor toes from being trampled on.
The animal print
Animal prints make a statement and will make you feel fierce. If you have an otherwise simple outfit, animal print can act as the accent piece you need. You can find belts, shoes, jackets, purses and almost anything else in animal print. Fake fur cheetah print coats and jackets have become very popular lately, but don’t be afraid to branch out. Zebra and snake prints are some of the more adventurous ones you can experiment with.
The shades of brown and beige
Brown and beige are THE colors for the season. According to Vogue, the best looks are the ones that use richer, earthier tones. Next time you go thrifting, see if you can find a cozy sweater in those colors. Dress it up as much, or as little, as you want.
The leather-on-leather look
This is exactly as it sounds. You wear leather from head to toe. It makes you look tough but also like you’re in a rock band. Of course, if you do decide to do that, I would recommend showering yourself in baby powder to prevent the worst chafing of your life. Don’t be like Ross. Be a conscious consumer when trying to achieve this look. Leather has an immense carbon footprint and does impact animals, so consider buying fake or secondhand leather.
The eclectic
Never feel like you have to follow a trend. Trends are just there to offer inspiration. Some people have strong, personal tastes they don’t like to deviate from. As always, dress in what makes you feel your best and feels true to you. Don’t be afraid to break the rules. Who knows? Your look might just inspire the next trend.