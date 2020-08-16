Five returning seniors. Potentially impactful junior college transfers. A strong pitching staff. These are pieces that could lead the Missouri State baseball team to success in the 2021 season.
Like many spring sports teams, the Missouri State baseball team saw their season come to an end at the hands of COVID-19.
The Bears were on their way to play the University of California Irvine when the season was suspended. At the time, games were only suspended until March 30, but days later the season came to an end.
“Shock” is how head coach Keith Guttin described the mood of the team when the season ended.
“As I walked through the locker room on the way to the meeting, every guy was on their phone staring at it,” Guttin said.
The Bears only played 17 games and finished the shortened season with a 9-8 record.
Even with the shortened season, there were some bright spots for the team. The pitching staff was a bright spot for the Bears as they held their opponents to a .232 batting average. Along with its prominent pitching, MSU also saw its offensive numbers trend upwards towards the end of the season.
“I thought our pitching was pretty consistent,” Guttin said. “Looking at the numbers, our starting pitching. I thought overall that pitching was the strong spot.”
The Bears only gave up five or more runs in three games during the 2020 season. They also recorded one shutout and several one and two-run games.
While the pitching thrived in the shortened season, the bats were starting to come alive for the Bears as they ended the season in a 13-3 victory over Southern Illinois Edwardsville.
Due to the shortened season, the NCAA and MSU have granted an extra year of eligibility to players whose final season was cut short or canceled entirely.
Several MSU players are taking advantage of this extra year of eligibility. Senior infielder Ben Whetstone, catcher Logan Geha, outfielder Jack Duffy and relief pitcher Nate Witherspoon will be returning to Springfield for the 2020 season.
“They’re leaders,” Guttin said. “Logan was a captain. Ben was a captain. Jack’s definitely a leader and one of our most talented players.”
Senior Logan Wiley’s return to MSU was somewhat up in the air.
“We were kind of unsure about him,” Guttin said. “He’s told us that if he doesn’t sign a free agent contract that he will come back as well.”
That brings the total to five returning seniors for MSU.
“They’ve kind of seen everything,” Guttin said. “I think their experience will definitely benefit the newcomers.”
Speaking of newcomers, Guttin highlighted a few junior college transfers that could make an impact on the team in the upcoming season.
“We have a right-handed pitcher from Crowder junior college. We have a right-handed pitcher from Jefferson (College). And we have an outfielder from Johnson County Community College.”
The Bears are also bringing in a catcher/first baseman from Iowa Western and another four-year college transfer who could help on the infield.
COVID-19 has derailed many plans since its culmination in the U.S. One plan it hasn’t derailed is the baseball team’s plans to make a run in the postseason.
“The goal every year is to play in the NCAA tournament, and as you play in it, have success,” Guttin said. “I don’t think that has ever not been the case and I don’t think it’ll ever change.”
The Bears play their home games at Hammons Field. A schedule for the 2020 season has yet to be released.