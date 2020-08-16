Entering year three under head coach Dana Ford, the Missouri State basketball Bears are looking to be more consistent than last season.
Before last season even began, the Bears were picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference. That title ended up going to Northern Iowa, while the Bears placed seventh with a record of 16-17.
This season will see an increased emphasis on playmaking, something Ford said the team needs more of.
“I think playmaking was a part of last year’s team that we really lacked,” Ford said on an episode of “Inside the Cave,” an interview series with Missouri State coaches. “We lost one of the best playmakers in the conference in Josh (Webster), and we didn’t do a good enough job replacing him.”
Ford said the additions of NJCAA Division I All-American Demarcus Sharp, a transfer from Colby Community College in Kansas, and Skylar Wicks, a 6’6” freshman forward from Florida, will help the team make plays.
The Bears’ backcourt will have to have a different look this season, due to both graduation and transfers.
Last season’s leader in playing time, guard Keandre Cook, as well as the late-season spark plug Ross Owens, graduated in the spring.
Redshirt senior guards Tyrik Dixon and Josh Hall and sophomore guard Ford Cooper Jr. have all entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Sophomore guards Ja’Monta Black and Isiaih Mosley, who were starters at times last season, may see more playing time because of the departure of so many guards.
The guard position is going to be more of a utility spot than a singular role, according to Ford.
“We’ve kind of moved away from the traditional point guard, shooting guard, small forward,” Ford said on “Inside the Cave.”
There are fewer changes in the front court for the Bears, with only Tulio Da Silva graduating.
Senior forward Gaige Prim will likely see an increase in minutes due to Da Silva’s graduation and being healthy. Prim played limited minutes last season due to a lingering knee injury.
“I don’t anticipate (Prim) not being healthy this year,” Ford said on “Inside the Cave.” “Last year’s injury was brought to our attention literally on the day of our season tip-off. We had to adjust a lot of what we had practiced when that happened. When healthy though, we feel like he’s one of the best players in (the MVC).”
The Bears’ non-conference schedule will be more local than it has in years past due to the lack of money college athletic departments have as a result of COVID-19. Ford said MSU has reached out to a lot of Division I colleges in the area to schedule games, but not all schools have said yes.