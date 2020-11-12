It’s time to hoop.
Missouri State basketball is finally back — the first full season since COVID-19 shut down college athletics in March.
Men’s head coach Dana Ford is entering his third year at the helm of the Bears and expectations are less than what they were a season ago.
Last season, Ford’s Bears were picked to finish first in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll. The Bears finished sixth with a final record of 16-17.
This year, they are picked to finish sixth in the same preseason poll. In order to finish higher, the Bears are preparing to take a more team-oriented approach.
“I just feel like this year we are really more of a team,” junior guard Jared Ridder told The Standard. “Everyone’s doing it for one goal — that’s the team. It’s our motto this year. There’s no selfish play among us.”
Probably the biggest returning name is senior forward Gaige Prim — a 6-foot-8 post player who averaged 13.7 points per game and was named to the MVC Newcomer team and third-team All MVC last season.
And, he did all of that with a leg injury that kept him load-managed all season. This season, he has lost several pounds and his injury is fully healed.
“He’s moving a lot better this year,” Ridder said. “He’s more athletic — dunking a lot more. What’s crazy is that he lost all that weight, but he hasn’t lost any strength. He’s benching and squatting more than he ever was before.”
The other two returners are members of the front court — sophomores Ja’Monta Black and Isiaih Mosley. The two played together in high school at Rockbridge in Columbia, Mo. and played together as starters at MSU last season. Black had 39 assists in 2019-20, and Mosley shot 40% from three.
“They’ll have bigger roles this year,” Ford said of Black and Mosely at MVC Media Day. “With bigger roles comes higher expectations. They’ll need to be consistent.”
In terms of somewhat new faces — Ridder and junior guard Demarcus Sharp have garnered significant attention.
Ridder was a four-star recruit coming out of Kickapoo High School in Springfield. He committed to Xavier but transferred to MSU before his freshman season began. He played in 23 games as a redshirt freshman then only played six minutes last season with a torn labrum.
He is now healthy, and like the team, has a better mindset going into this year.
“I’ve been focused on the team,” Ridder said. “I’m not trying to fall into all that pressure that comes from being a Springfield kid. I kind of did that my freshman year. This year, I’m just going to go out and play my hardest.”
Sharp comes to Missouri State by way of Colby Community College in Kansas. As a sophomore he averaged 16.5 points per game from the point guard position.
The season start date has not been announced at the time of publication, but the Bears will start their MVC schedule on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Northern Iowa.