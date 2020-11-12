Expectations are high this year for the Missouri State Lady Bears, who were ranked, in October, first in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason polls.
“This year we kind of expected (to be picked first), and honestly I would’ve been shocked if we weren’t,” said head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton.
Mox said she believes being ranked first and holding bragging rights to the conference comes with a target on your back.
As reigning Missouri Valley Conference champions, the Lady Bears will certainly have a bigger target on their back going into the 2020-21 season.
“I believe we have a great team, and I think we have to practice and walk with that confidence,” Mox said. “(We) have to know that we do belong and we know where we want to be at the end of the year.”
Although winning a conference championship is easier said than done, it’s nothing the Lady Bears haven’t already experienced with 10 of the 13 members of last year’s team returning this season, including four starters.
Of the returning starters, the two players that will lead the way include senior guard Brice Calip and junior forward Jasmine Franklin, both selected to the MVC preseason all-conference team.
Last year, Franklin averaged 10.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Calip averaged 12.6 points per game with a strong defensive presence to pair along with that.
Other key returners for the Lady Bears include Abby Hipp, Emily Gartner, Elle Ruffridge, Sydney Wilson and Mya Bhinhar. Each fills their own roles and brings plenty of college-level experience to the table.
Beyond experience, the Lady Bears expect to go deep into the bench most evenings with the majority of the roster seeing some level of minutes.
In terms of coaching staff, Mox added CJ Jones over the summer, who will mainly focus on recruiting coordination for the Lady Bears. Mox also added on new assistant coach Alysiah Bond, who was on staff at Michigan State from 2015-2019.
“Missouri State is tradition rich and one of the premier programs in the country,” Bond said. “I have seen and heard about Lady Bears Nation from afar and am anxious to become a part of the Springfield community.”
The team’s scheme will be looking very similar to last season, mainly playing at a quick pace and focusing on getting out on the fast break. It is a style Mox brought with her from Michigan State and has garnered success.
“Coach Mox really likes us to get out and run the floor,” freshman forward Dani Winslow said. “It’s a style of play I really enjoy and can result in high scoring games.”
Undoubtedly, with the Lady Bears’ expectations being higher this year, Mox said she feels the team’s goals and process will remain the same.
The Lady Bears are scheduled to kick off their season in the “#BeachBubble” at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Nov. 27-29. The conference season is to follow with the home opener scheduled for Jan. 8 against Illinois State. At the time of publication, a non-conference schedule has yet to be released.