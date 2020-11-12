The Missouri State women’s basketball team received their conference rings in October after finishing first in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season standings last season.
The ceremony, held at JQH Arena, Oct. 13, placed an official sense of closure on the Lady Bears’ 2019-20 season that came to an abrupt end in March due to COVID-19, prior to the team’s postseason run.
The Lady Bears bested their win total from 2018, resulting in their second consecutive conference championship and first under head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton.
Mox was awarded Spalding Maggie Dixon Rookie Coach of the Year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association following the 26-4 season.
Coach Mox said it’s nice for the team to be recognized for their hard work but feels there is still “unfinished business” following last spring.
“We know where we want to be at the end of the season,” Mox said, “but we get there by taking things day by day. I like to say progress is the process.”
The Lady Bears were recently picked to finish first in this year’s MVC preseason rankings after returning 10 players from last season’s team that finished 16-2 in conference play.
“The target on our back is only going to get bigger and bigger,” Mox said. “We can’t just show up to practice every day and go through the motions. We have to practice like a first place team.”
While the Lady Bears return four of last year’s starters, one of the biggest questions is how they will replace graduated senior and leading scorer Alexa Willard, who averaged 16 points per game.
“It will mostly be by committee that we fill that void left by (Willard), and we have multiple players who are capable and ready to step up into that role,” Mox said.
Mox said she believes although Willard was the team’s leading scorer last year, this year “the team was very balanced” in terms of who could consistently score.
The Lady Bears also introduced the team’s newcomers during the ceremony, which included freshmen Dani Winslow and Paige Rocca, along with graduate transfer Abi Jackson.
Jackson comes to Springfield after a two-year tenure at Auburn University and could potentially be another strong presence in the paint for the Lady Bears. The former Tiger is still awaiting waivers from the NCAA to determine if she will be able to play immediately this season.
The Lady Bears’ first conference home game is scheduled for Jan. 8 against Illinois State. At the time of press the non-conference schedule was not released.