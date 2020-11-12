Men’s and women’s basketball will be the first conference season the Missouri Valley Conference has attempted since the pandemic started, and with it comes plenty of challenges.
Men’s basketball coach Dana Ford said he and his staff are taking a silent approach to handling COVID-19.
“We don’t talk about COVID-19,” Ford said during the MVC Media Day in October. “We don’t talk about the current events right now. We just talk about practice and how to get better. If they want to talk about those other things, we’ll do it outside of our allotted team time.”
Missouri State has been testing athletes once a week since July when they were allowed to return to campus for summer workouts.
As football teams at universities like Wisconsin and Florida have canceled games due to team-outbreaks, the MVC is developing contingencies for events like Arch Madness being canceled, teams having to cancel games and how to determine who goes to the NCAA tournament in the event of scheduling shutdowns.
“We’ll do everything we can this year to navigate the regular season safely,” MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin said at the media day. “It’s a priority to do that with health in mind. If there are interruptions in the regular season schedule, we’ll do what we can to pivot.”
In a normal year, Missouri State and the other MVC teams would play each team once on the road and once at home. Elgin said this year, MSU may play a team three or four times and another team only once due to the cancellation of games.
The team that could run into the most trouble with scheduling is Loyola University Chicago. The university is in Chicago, which has strict COVID-19 mandates.
According to the Chicago government website, people traveling to the city from 31 states must quarantine for 14 days.
Loyola head coach Porter Moser stopped practice for two weeks earlier in the season to allow his players to go home because of those rules.
“We came back July 10 and quarantined,” Moser said during the media day. “(We) started our workouts and tested every week. Then, our conference schedule came out and it said Dec. 30. I looked at that and wondered how I was going to let our guys come home for Christmas.
“If they go home for Christmas, they’re going to have to quarantine in Chicago. So, there was no way we could let them do that. So right then and there I sent them home for a week, then we quarantined for a week. It’s the best thing I could do for them.”
For the time being, the MVC begins conference play on Dec. 30.