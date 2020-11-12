Over the past few months, Missouri State women’s basketball coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton has made some changes to her staff of assistant coaches.
Veteran coach Alysiah Bond fills the position vacated by the departure of Franqua Bedell. Bond was hired in May and most recently coached at Texas Tech.
“I am truly grateful and excited to join the Lady Bear family and to have another opportunity to work alongside Coach Mox,” Bond said in a press release. “Having spent four years together, there is one thing I undoubtedly know… she has ‘it!’[...] I relish the chance to support her mission to nurture, develop and mentor our student-athletes in a family-first environment while enthusiastically celebrating their successes academically, athletically and beyond.”
Bond has been an assistant coach at multiple Power Five schools, making stops at Wisconsin, Michigan State and Texas Tech. She has also spent time at Central Florida, Murray State and Tennessee State.
While at Michigan State, Bond worked alongside Mox and coached another current Missouri State assistant, Tori Jankoska, who helped lead the team to three NCAA tournament appearances and one WNIT while there. She also helped sign a top-10 recruiting class.
“It is really hard for me to contain my excitement about the addition of Alysiah Bond,” Mox said in a press release. “She has an infectious energy and a personality that draws people in.”
Mox added another new assistant in June. Crayton “CJ” Jones fills the position of recruiting coordinator vacated by the departure of Seth Minter.
“My family and I are excited for the opportunity to join the Lady Bear family,” Jones said in a press release. “Coach Mox is an amazing coach but an even better person. I look forward to working side by side with her while continuing to add to the rich history of success at Missouri State University. I welcome the opportunity to grow and develop under her leadership.”
Jones spent six seasons at Temple University in Philadelphia and East Carolina, both of which compete in the American Athletic Conference.
While at Temple, he aided in securing the Owls a No. 7 seed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament and played a key role in recruiting.
At East Carolina, Jones helped the team to a total of 35 wins in two seasons and a second-round WNIT appearance in 2015.
Jones was an assistant men’s coach at his alma mater, the NCAA Division II Francis Marion University, from 2009-2014. He played an instrumental role in recruiting strategies, individual workouts, academic support and summer camps. The team posted a 73-63 record during his tenure there.
Jones was also an assistant for the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat NBA Summer League teams from 2009-2013.
Mox said in a press release she is “ecstatic about the addition of CJ Jones.”
“He has experience on the women’s and men’s side, ranging from collegiate basketball to the NBA. He is a go-getter who has excellent recruiting ties and knowledge which will help him excel as our recruiting coordinator. He also will be in charge of our post player development, which he has done at the highest level in the NBA. He has a good opponent scouting mind as well.”