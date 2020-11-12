Abi Jackson - Forward
Senior Abi Jackson is a transfer from Auburn University. After waiting many weeks, Jackson has not received any word about her current waiver status. Head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said she believes Jackson will be eligible “at the start or sometime during this season.”
Jackson is a 6’3” forward with plenty of high level experience. She will be able to add stability to an already solid Lady Bears front court.
Paige Rocco - Guard
Freshman guard Paige Rocco was the first official recruit Mox signed after taking the job at MSU in April of 2019.
Rocco, a shooting guard, had a successful career out of Iowa City, Iowa, which included a 91-8 overall record and a trip to the Class 5A state title game in her sophomore season.
Rocco’s game revolves around three-point shooting. In her senior season, she buried 59 3’s at a 45.2% accuracy rate.
Dani Winslow - Winslow
Dani Winslow comes to the team from Olathe, Kansas where she played high school ball and was a finalist for the Kansas Player of the Year award her senior season.
“I’m most passionate about my defense and take a lot of pride in it,” Winslow said in a player spotlight.
Two words to describe Winslow’s style of play are versatility and athleticism. As a former Kansas state medalist in the high jump, Winslow has the ability to play all over the floor, and at 6’1” she can guard any position.