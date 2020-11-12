Drew Carper - Center
Junior transfer center Dawson Carper, from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, averaged six points and 3.9 rebounds in his sophomore season. Carper also shot 61% from the field and led the team in blocked shots. MSU’s offense has run through the center and forward positions in recent years and Carper believes he will fit in well with how the team plays.
“The culture they have here and the program really fits my playstyle,” Carper said in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account.
Demarcus Sharp - Point Guard
Junior Demarcus Sharp transferred from Colby Community College in Kansas where he earned NJCAA Division 1 All-America first-team honors. Sharp had an outstanding career at Colby. In his sophomore season, the 6’3” guard averaged 16.5 points, 5.6 assists and a league-best 2.5 steals per game.
“I transferred from junior college, so I know what college basketball feels like,” Sharp said in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account. “I don’t really feel like a newcomer and I feel like I know a lot of the game.”
Skylar Wicks - Point Guard
Skylar Wicks is a freshman point guard from Jersey City, New Jersey. During his junior year of high school, he received a lot of recruiting offers, but Missouri State’s men’s basketball head coach Dana Ford, assistant coach Jase Herl and the overall program at Missouri State were to his liking. In his past playing basketball, Wicks never had a coach that was promising in terms of teaching him how to fix the mistakes made on the court. With Ford’s help, Wicks said he believes he will be able to develop himself on the court with the help of his teammates.
Elijah Bridgers - Point Guard
Freshman point guard Elijah Bridgers is from Kickapoo High School. His mother went to MSU loves being able to share college experiences with his family. Bridgers was never a Bears fan, but growing up watching the Bears play, he is a Bear himself and is stunned to be in the same position as the players he grew up watching at the JQH Arena. Bridgers said in a press release he wants to be able to win this year but says being able to have the opportunity and experience to play collegiate basketball is nowhere near comparable.