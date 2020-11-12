It’s been almost eight months since Missouri State suspended all athletic competitions and not even two months since the men’s basketball schedule was released by the Missouri Valley Conference. As the days get closer to the beginning of the season, logistics of how the game experience will be with COVID-19 protocols are being released.
First, the maximum attendance at JQH Arena will be roughly 4,000 people, according to MSU Director of Athletics Kyle Moats. A reseating of the season ticket holders and the arena have taken place to also maintain social distancing.
“Our season ticket holders were assigned seats based upon priority points,” Moats said. “There was a process that we went through with our season ticket holders based on their priority points and the Bears Fund, where they reallocated how they were going to seat due to social distancing.” Priority points are a ranking system that help determine parking and seating upgrades for season tickets, postseason games, etc.
The first three rows of the arena will be blocked for the crowd, while the lower levels will be occupied by said prioritized season ticket holders for both men’s and women’s games.
According to Moats, in-game play will remain the same, but the space between benches and masking are the primary changes for the players. The objective is to limit as much contact as possible between everyone in attendance. Balls and other equipment will be cleaned frequently in between possessions. Designated towels will be supplied by the team, as well as the building, just in case players decide to shower after games. To limit contact between players, handshakes before and after games have also been prohibited.
Similar to all prior fall sports, post-game media interviews will be conducted via Zoom. This prevents extra testing for media members who would have to come into that “bubble.”
Since NCAA Division I basketball is a tier one sport, which means players, coaching staff, managers, etc. have to be tested three times a week.
With the season tickets being allocated on a game-to-game basis, general admission for the upper levels of the arena will still be supplied. Advance phone and online purchase is preferred. Students can purchase tickets by calling the Box Office at (417) 836-7678 or visiting the Missouri State Tix website.
Moats said students access to games will be the same as always.
“Student allocation won’t be any different than normal,” Moats said. “You’ll have to come and get scanned, then the general admission for both men and women is $10 for upper level seating.”
More information is to come from the department of athletics, as decisions have yet to be finalized.
Those plans will likely be finalized before the first home game, for which a date has not been announced.