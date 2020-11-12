Being injured is generally not conducive to playing basketball.
Just ask Missouri State men’s head coach Dana Ford about senior forward Gaige Prim, who was load-managed last year with an undisclosed leg injury.
“Last year was tough for him,” Ford said at MVC Media Day in October. “He couldn’t practice.”
Even without being able to practice and limited to around 20 minutes a game, Prim was still named third team All-MVC. He averaged 13.7 points a game and scored at least 10 points in 25 of his 28 appearances.
At a season preview scrimmage held by MSU, Prim was a dominant force on the floor.
“We feel like he’s one of the more consistent guys in (the MVC),” Ford said of Prim. “He’ll really have to be good for us night-in and night-out. We anticipate him having a good year.”
The other injured player for Missouri State last year was junior guard Jared Ridder. After appearing in 23 games as a redshirt freshman, he played a total of six minutes last season before having to undergo season-ending surgery for a torn labrum.
Ridder is a product of Kickapoo High School in Springfield and was a four-star recruit. He initially went to Xavier but transferred back home in his first semester.
He has shown the ability to shoot from beyond the arc, which is something the Bears need. MSU finished near the bottom of the MVC in three-point shooting last season.
The COVID-19 lockdown in the spring allowed Ridder to make sure his shoulder was ready to go for this year.
“I was getting stronger, but I wasn’t 100% at that time,” Ridder said. “Once we started workouts in the summer, I was able to go full-contact immediately.”
Ford has said he likes what he sees out of Ridder in the early parts of the season.
“He’s had a good offseason in terms of health,” Ford said. “Like all of our guys, I just want to see him do the best they can.”