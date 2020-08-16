The Missouri State University beach volleyball team went through a few program changes over the summer.
Beach volleyball was consolidated with MSU’s indoor volleyball to form one program after head coach Terri Del Conte left after three seasons to become head coach at University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Volleyball head coach Steven McRoberts has become the director of volleyball. Russ Friedland will be the beach head coach and the associate head coach for the indoor team.
This change to the program was done due to budget cuts MSU athletics underwent over the summer. MSU athletics lost $650,000 when the NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled in the spring due to COVID-19.
“At this point it’s what’s best for our athletic department,” McRoberts said of the change in a radio interview with Art Hains on JOCK 98.7 FM. “We’re very excited to be working with these young ladies.”
MSU’s first beach volleyball season as a program was in 2018 after MSU used the sport as a replacement for the women’s field hockey program that was cut due to budget restraints.
Beach volleyball normally plays in the spring and the schedule includes tournaments across the nation. A finalized team schedule has yet to be released.