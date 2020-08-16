Getting the most out of Missouri State's shuttle service
The first day of school evokes nerves even the most emotionally iron-clad individuals cannot escape. This does not change at the collegiate level.
However, Missouri State University provides a variety of resources that can make the adjustment to adulthood and autonomy less nerve-wracking and more fluid.
A popular resource for students is the Bear Line.
The Bear Line is a shuttle bus service that transports students to different parts of the main campus, downtown and some student housing.
“There are almost 40 stops that the Bear Line stops (at) and we have up to 15 shuttles running at one time,” said Cole Pruitt, manager of transportation. “This allows the Bear Line to serve over one million student riders every year.”
According to the MSU’s transportation services website, the average wait time for a bus is anywhere from 5-15 minutes, but it is recommended to allow yourself 15-25 minutes from the start of your class to ensure that you arrive on time.
Additionally, the Bear Line is accessible to students who have physical handicaps.
“Each shuttle has special lifting devices for wheelchairs,” the website said. “There is full use of the Bear Line for all people.”
According to the transportation services’ website, the Bear Line’s weekday hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fall and spring semesters. There are eight weekday routes:
Blue
The Blue route travels to many of the residence halls: Woods House, Scholars House, Sunvilla Tower and Kentwood Hall.
Green
The Green route travels to non-academic buildings: Hammons Student Center, JQH Arena, Foster Recreation Center, Bear Park North and Plaster Student Union, as well as some of the residence halls.
Gold
The Gold route travels to university buildings downtown: Meyer Alumni Center, Morris Center, Park Central Office Building, Brick City and MSU parking lot numbers 47 and 48.
Gold Express
The Gold Express route stops at many of the same locations as the Gold route, but it runs every five minutes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as opposed to the 10-15 minute periods of the other routes.
Orange East
The Orange East route is a hodgepodge, making stops at Plaster Student Union, Monroe Apartments, MSU parking lots 22/24, Kings Street, Art Annex, Carrington Hall, Bear Park South, Duane G. Meyer Library and Foster Recreation Center.
Orange West
The Orange West route makes stops at Plaster Student Union, Woods House, Hutchens and Hammons Houses, Wehr Band Hall and many of the main streets located near the university. It also goes from Carrington Hall to Bear Park South.
Purple
The Purple route stops at Greek Row, Woods House, Plaster Student Union, Foster Recreation Center, Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, JQH Arena, Elm Street and Scholars House.
Red
The Red route travels to Bear Park North and South, Art Annex, Carrington Hall, Plaster Stadium, the library and JQH Arena.
The evening and weekend hours for the Bear Line are 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday-Wednesday. On Thursday, the Bear Lines run from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. but are not available Friday and Saturday evening.
The two routes that run during the evening are:
Maroon North
Maroon North makes stops at Bear Park North, Sunvilla Tower, Lots 44/51, Kentwood Hall, Park Central Square District, Brick City, the Morris Center, and the Meyer Alumni Center located downtown.
Maroon South
Maroon South stops at Bear Park North, Hammons Student Center, Glass Hall, Bear Park South, the library, Foster Recreation Center, Plaster Student Union, Woods House, Scholars House, Greek Row, and Elm Street.
Joseph Elwood, a sophomore geography major, has nothing but positive things to say about the Bear Line.
“It’s really nice when you get back late and have to park at Bear Park North,” Elwood said. “It also helps a lot if it’s really cold so I don’t have to deal with the weather.”
According to Pruitt and the transportation website, the Bear Line is paid for with a small percentage of student fees. Transportation costs are calculated using a standard of 11 miles per day and mileage rates provided by the Internal Revenue Service. This means that there is no need to pay upon entrance or exit of the shuttle, maximizing efficiency.
Katie Baird is a sophomore biology major who frequents the Bear Line.
“I liked it; the drivers are always super kind,” Baird said. “It was a great way to get across campus safely and quickly, especially when the weather was bad or it was late at night.”
The Bear Line is a shuttle service that does it all: maximizes efficiency, provides a reliable and friendly method of traveling on and off-campus and is accessible to all students. Ultimately, it is just one facet of Missouri State which makes college feel like a home away from home.