To combat food insecurity at Missouri State, the Bear Pantry has helped students for over a year and looks to continue making an impact in the community.
Alex Johnson is a director at the Center for Community Engagement at MSU that oversees the Bear Pantry, which has been a member of the College and University Food Bank Alliance since its establishment in 2019.
MSU is a part of a movement, reflected by the College and University Food Bank Alliance’s 700+ members with means to prevent college students from going hungry while going to school.
“We are fortunate to have support from students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members,” Johnson said.
“I think that food insecurity is a real and scary thing,” said MSU alumnus Kayli Owens. “I think having an accessible place for students to get food is necessary.”
Based on a study conducted by the Ozarks Food Harvest, up to 15% of Southwest Missourians don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and 67% of recipients must choose between paying for food or utilities. Food banks are popping up all around the country, with some, like Bear Pantry, exclusively geared to help university communities.
The Bear Pantry is one of the many growing initiatives of MSU’s Center for Community Engagement that has been boasting a Carnegie Classification for a decade. They aim to “... foster and promote more collective community impact …” and this has been displayed through the help and support of students and faculty who work at the Bear Pantry.
The impact of a group of volunteers can be immense, and so can every donation. Bear Pantry offers multiple avenues for anyone to help the cause. Money contributions can be given by cash, card, check or money order and offers the possibility for charitable income tax deductions, according to Bear Pantry’s page on the Missouri State website.
Donation drives are another helpful way to collect food and necessities. Lastly, in the age of online shopping, an assortment of perishables, nonperishables, hygiene items and toiletries can be sent directly to the Bear Pantry from their own Amazon wish list, which can be found at missouristate.edu/cce/donate.htm.
“Academic departments and student organizations have conducted food and hygiene drives, students have developed advocacy campaigns, and alumni have made generous donations to support Bear Pantry efforts,” Johnson added.
These volunteers and contributions were made for helping people, and they offer the opportunity for anyone to reach out and utilize their resources. Bear Pantry has a first time user form, followed by an online shopping form, where one can pick what food and hygiene items they need most.
Bear Pantry is located in University Hall. Hours may vary, but they can be reached at 417-699-0415 with any questions. Bear Pantry’s Twitter account, @msu_bearpantry, provides a glimpse of the help they give and receive from not only across campus, but also the Springfield community.
For students who would like to get involved as volunteers at Bear Pantry, Johnson encourages them to contact him at BearPantry@missouristate.edu.