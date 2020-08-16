The Missouri State men’s soccer team had one of the greatest seasons in Missouri State sports last season. Undefeated at home and against conference opponents, MSU’s only loss of the season was in the NCAA tournament against the No. 8 UCF Knights. Head coach Jon Leamy is just one of many who are itching to see the Bears hit the pitch again in 2020.
“The bottom line is the team needs to be ready and as soon as they tell us to get going we’ll be ready for that,” Leamy said. “Whenever it is we need to hit the ground running, that is what we’re gonna do.”
The Bears competed in two spring friendlies before the remainder were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but MSU came away with two victories. The Bears took down Oral Roberts 1-0 and Rogers State 2-1 on March 7. These matches gave Leamy a glimpse of what to expect in August.
“Really good first outings,” Leamy said. “Tons of things you identify that went well, and some others to improve on. We had a good foundation, we’re excited about the guys returning and we have a lot of talent and dedication with coaches busting their butts to make this team fantastic.”
Coming into the 2020 season, MSU added nine new prospects to the roster from all over the world. These new players will join a Bears lineup who lost four seniors last season, including leading goal-scorer Matthew Bentley who was drafted in the fourth round of the MLS draft by Minnesota United FC.
“If you’re relying on a first-year freshman to really carry a team, that usually doesn’t happen; it takes adjustments,” Leamy said. “We have a really great group of veterans that have gone through some matches in the fall and training in the spring, and we have some talent that we feel can score and create goals.”
Though only four seniors departed from MSU, there will still be plenty of intrasquad competition to make the starting 11.
“Jobs are wide open,” Leamy said. “No one has a job to start and the guys know that, that’s how they approach it. We expect a good, competitive team with some guys who know how to play, and that’s what Missouri State is all about.”
Although jobs are open, MSU will return their starting goalie and three out of four starting defenders to sure up the back end for the Bears. The midfield will be an interesting position to watch for Leamy and company going into the season, though.
“(Junior forward) Nicolo Mulatero and (sophomore midfielder) Aadne Bruseth have gotten considerable playing time in the 4-3-3 out on the wings,” Leamy said. “Anytime you change a team it’s always a different energy and dynamic, but we have versatility with some interchangeable parts, and we think goals will come.”
In terms of scheduling, the dates and start times of the season are up in the air. Leamy said the actual opponents may change as well.
“We had a schedule that was pretty well-set a couple months ago, but now with where the situation is we’re probably going to look a little more regional if we can,” Leamy said. “We have games against Tulsa, UMKC, SIUE, and we know we’re still going to get the usual home and away matchup with conference opponents.”
While the uncertainty of the future is still daunting, Leamy will continue to keep his spirits high whenever the Bears get back on the field.
“We will welcome back any student, faculty, staff, anyone in the community — the more the merrier,” Leamy said. “We want people to come out and have fun and hopefully we can be a good vehicle for it, as well as our other sports teams.”