Depending on your mood, different study spots on campus may lend themselves well to your workflow. Whether you’re a social studier or prefer privacy, there is bound to be a study spot for you.
Second floor of Glass Hall
If you prefer a modern vibe while studying, the booths on the second floor of Glass Hall may be the perfect spot. Glass Hall has a large open-access computer lab for students on this floor, so you can easily print off papers or notes. It also has many spacious booths to spread out and start cramming for an exam.
Glass Hall is home to Einstein’ Bros. Bagels, so pick up a bagel and coffee and get to work!
Plaster Student Union
The close proximity to food and coffee make the PSU a great place to study. The building is busy throughout the day, especially during the lunch rush, but in the morning and afternoon, students are sure to find a comfy booth to get plenty of work done.
The first floor of the PSU is a particularly good study spot, especially in the area around Starbucks — away from the upstairs food vendor noise. Here, students are likely to run into many familiar faces, making the spot excellent for group work. On the first floor of the PSU, students have access to computers and printing services.
If you like the convenient location but need to be free from distractions, try the third floor of the PSU. Here, you’ll find booths and chairs with less of the commotion from students coming through the PSU. These factors make the PSU a one-stop-shop for all studying needs.
Carillon in the library
The Carillon, otherwise known as the Bell Tower, is highly coveted by those who know of it. It has all you could want — privacy, silence and an incredible view. On the second floor of the library at the end of the wall of windows heading toward Strong Hall, there is a short opening and hallway. At the end of the hallway is a small room with a couch and a table. On sunny days it is filled with light and has a perfect view of the John Q. Hammons Fountain. Here, students can sip coffee as they read in seclusion or perhaps take a study break to people-watch as students pass from class to class.
First floor of Siceluff
Siceluff, one of the oldest buildings on campus, is a hidden gem for studying. Siceluff is home to the modern and classical languages department and was recently renovated in keeping with the classical style of the building. Siceluff is located on the historic quad and welcomes students with its tall stone pillars — it looks and feels quintessentially “college.”
Inside the building on the first floor are a few tables and comfy chairs perfect for doing a bit of creative writing or reading up for a literature class. The dark wood tables and maroon chairs make you want to curl up with a good book before going off to your next class. This is a typically quiet area to study with minimal distractions.
Tables by John Q. Hammons Fountain
If you need to study but love to be outside, try getting a table by John Q. Hammons Fountain — between Temple Hall and Duane G. Meyer Library. Enjoy beautiful weather at the center of campus, likely within close proximity to many of your classes. The fountain offers relief from a hot day walking around campus, so feel free to dip your toes while taking a study break. This is a great place to study with friends or enjoy the serenity of the fountain while finishing assigned class readings.