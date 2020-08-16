Campus ministries and religious organizations have a large presence at Missouri State University, with over 13 campus affiliated groups, such as Chi Alpha, Christian Campus House, Gamma Alpha Lambda and STUMO.
These organizations allow for students to build friendships and make connections within their faith.
MSU alumnus Emily Daily is a member of Christian Campus House, a non-denominational ministry on campus.
“It has helped me grow spiritually through family groups and mission trips and I’ve made some of my closest friends here,”Daily said.
Daily said what sets Christian Campus House apart from other ministries is that it is medium-sized and is structured more around scripture.
Their mission, as stated on their website, reads, “Christian Campus House seeks to provide a caring fellowship where college age people can find and expand their relationship with God and learn to be doers of the Word.”
“They can either come to our back to school events or the first 8:01 (CCH’s Bible study) over the summer which are held on Tuesdays at 8:01 p.m. at the Christian Campus House on Bear Blvd,” Daily said, explaining how those interested can join.
For those more involved with fraternity and sorority life and interested in exploring campus ministries, Student Mobilization, more commonly known as STUMO, is majority FSL and brings together both interests.
“This allows you to bond all throughout Greek life,” said senior religious studies major Chris Iverson.
Students do not have to be in FSL to join, as STUMO seeks to be heard all throughout MSU and the surrounding community.
“The main mission is to mobilize college students with the gospel to be spread all around campus and throughout the world after college,” Iverson said.
Iverson is a member of Delta Chi and was invited to join by an older member in the fraternity, making this almost his second year in STUMO.
“It slowly made me think more and more about my own personal walk with God,” Iverson said.
STUMO gives students the opportunity to travel by attending a conference in Oklahoma City over winter break and a nine-week discipleship program to Florida over the summer.
“Both of these times in my life were filled with challenge, community, wisdom, forbearance, and gratitude,” Iverson said, explaining his time traveling with STUMO.
In terms of strengthening his faith, Iverson said STUMO has helped him grow spiritually and wants to help incoming freshmen grow in their faith.
As the 2020 spring semester ended early to adapt to social distancing guidelines, STUMO launched an online platform for members to continue worship and stay connected with friends.
STUMO Online launched March 20, 2020, and has new podcast episodes Monday-Friday, new blog posts Monday, Thursday, Friday and hosts a live broadcast every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
For more information regarding STUMO and Christian Campus House, visit MSU’s Campus Link.