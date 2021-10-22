Brick City Gallery’s second set of exhibitions for the fall semester are full of dancing plants and metallic waves.
The kinetic exhibitions “Hothouse” by Rachel Youn, a St. Louis based artist, and “Moonment” by Sizhu Li, a New York City based artist, opened Oct. 1 at Brick City Gallery.
‘Hothouse’
“Hothouse” is a space that exists at the intersection between a Korean church and dance club.
Colored lights illuminate fake plants attached to massagers, which appear to be “dancing” throughout the east gallery. Some of the massagers and plants rest on top of wooden speaker cabinets. A culmination of dance beats and soundbites from church services plays softly.
“(Korean churches host) massive group prayers, where they’re all yelling and crying and shaking, moving their bodies,” Youn said. “If you think about it, they are kind of liberating their bodies, similar to how you would do that in a dance club with your friends.”
Walking through the gallery, a leaf or branch may graze the viewer, which Youn said is intentional and imitates the closeness of group prayers and dancers “bashing” into others at a house party or mosh pit.
“I like that there is a destructive energy to the show,” Youn said. “The more you look at it, the more you’ll see it start to fall apart over time because plants aren’t supposed to be slapping around for hundreds of hours and these massager motors aren’t supposed to run for that long, so some of them self-destruct, kind of the way people will dance until they collapse.”
For the music, Youn created the dance beat and church service compilation on GarageBand and a MIDI keyboard, a piano-style electronic music keyboard.
As for the exhibition's name, Youn said it has multiple meanings. House is a genre of electronic dance music, people often refer to a church as the house of God and houses are safe spaces. In reference to plants, a hothouse is a heated greenroom.
Hothousing is a form of education, which Youn said they saw fit because the exhibition is at one of the university’s galleries.
According to the Cambridge Dictionary, hothousing is when children are taught “to develop skills and knowledge more quickly than usual.”
‘Moonment’
Sleek metallic waves flow back and forth, all to the rhythmic sound of a “heartbeat” in the west gallery. “Waves” created by aluminum sheets draped on light fixtures and suspended in the air are pushed by six fans on the floor. Two small rotating mallets lightly hit a piece of aluminum, which creates the pulsing sound throughout the gallery.
Li said during COVID-19 lockdown in spring 2020, she felt isolated, which led her to create a piece that represents togetherness.
Inspiration for “Moonment” came from the Chinese poem, “Gazing at the Moon, Longing from Afar” by Tang Dynasty poet Zhang Jiuling.
“People connect with each other beyond time and space by the moonlight,” Li said. “The moon is always there, no matter how many years have passed.”
Li said she hopes to connect viewers who also feel isolated through her art.
“Moonment” and “Hothouse” will be open through Friday, Nov. 5. The Fall 2021 BFA in Art Senior Exhibition, will open Monday, Nov. 22.
Brick City Gallery’s fall 2021 hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
