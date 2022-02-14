Missouri State University has several food options- from the two dining halls to Einstein Bros. Bagels in Glass Hall to the seven different restaurants within the Plaster Student Union.
Though there are several different dining options on campus for students, one location stands out as it lets students make the choices about what will be served.
Evolution Eatery is located in between Subway and Panda Express in the PSU. It is open every weekday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. When Evolution Eatery opened, it had already been decided that students would get a say in what would be served there by voting each semester.
This is something different from every other food option available on campus.
There were several different options that were discussed for what would be the next concept at Evolution Eatery. There were many factors- what students would like and what they could afford- that had to be considered. Ultimately three different concepts were introduced for students to choose from.
Students were able to vote from September through November last fall for what they wanted to be served in Evolution Eatery during the spring semester.
“Tu Taco, BRKFST & Co., and Pho U were the three concepts from which students got to vote,” said Kelly Lindenburg, marketing director for MSU.
BRKFST & Co. ended with the majority of votes over the other two options, and the menu change was made at the beginning of the spring semester. Soon after the voting closed and it was revealed what concept was chosen, Lindenburg said “the culinary team, retail team and marketing team worked on creating a menu that would work for the space and our guest's budgets, specifically students.”
The constantly evolving menu has not gone unnoticed by students.
“I love Evolution Eatery because they are constantly thinking of ways to improve,” Hannah Cowen, a freshman nursing major at MSU said. “ Many people, myself included, love the menu change because we now have a variety of things to choose from.”
Evolution Eatery continues to stand out from other dining options on campus in a unique way that allows students to have a say in what food options they have on campus each semester.
